Iván René Valenciano was captured in the state of Florida, in the United States. At 12 am last Monday, a case was opened against the former Colombian player for driving under the influence of alcohol.

It may be of interest to you: Iván René Valenciano, arrested in the United States for drunk driving

According to the official police report, Iván René Valenciano He is charged with charges of first offense for alcohol or drugs, damage to property of another or a person, and reckless driving.

The man from Barranquilla was taken to a Police station, where a file was opened, although it is not known how long the ‘Bomber’ lasted at the Police station, what is known is that he is now free.

Iván René Valenciano was arrested in the United States on Monday, October 30.

According to the information collected by EL TIEMPO, Iván René Valenciano did not have to pay any type of bail to be released. The Colombian had his driving license restricted.

Although it was not the only punishment he received from the United States authorities. Valenciano must carry out community work, it is still unknown what type of actions he must carry out.

A strong addiction to alcohol and sleeping pills led him to ruin, but after an episode with his mother he got up and moved forward. See also USA: Ted Cruz proposes conditioning resources to Colombia in the Petro government

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO