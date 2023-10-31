You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Valenciano was released after being captured.
Instagram: Iván René Valenciano – Supplied
Valenciano was released after being captured.
Valenciano was arrested in Florida, United States.
OF
Iván René Valenciano was captured in the state of Florida, in the United States. At 12 am last Monday, a case was opened against the former Colombian player for driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to the official police report, Iván René Valenciano He is charged with charges of first offense for alcohol or drugs, damage to property of another or a person, and reckless driving.
The man from Barranquilla was taken to a Police station, where a file was opened, although it is not known how long the ‘Bomber’ lasted at the Police station, what is known is that he is now free.
According to the information collected by EL TIEMPO, Iván René Valenciano did not have to pay any type of bail to be released. The Colombian had his driving license restricted.
Although it was not the only punishment he received from the United States authorities. Valenciano must carry out community work, it is still unknown what type of actions he must carry out.
SPORTS
OF
