There is concern in the family of Iván René Valenciano, after the capture of his son in Medellin. According to the authorities of the Aburra Valleythis Thursday they arrested Jacob of Jesus Valenciano Yepes for his alleged participation in a robbery that occurred in the Belén La Mota neighborhood.

According to the authorities, the son of the former soccer player Ivan Rene Valenciano He allegedly threatened and intimidated a woman with a firearm while she was riding a motorcycle.

The incident, which was recorded on security cameras in the sector, occurred this Thursday afternoon in a commercial premises in Medellin; There, the 18-year-old young man would have unholstered the weapon to steal the victim’s belongings.

According to information from the Aburra Valley Police, the former player’s son would have stolen belongings valued at 14 million pesos.

The police received an alert about the robbery through the 123 line and deployed the lock-down plan in commune 16 of the capital of Antioquia. The call was key to the capture of Jacob of Jesus Valencianowho had fled on the motorcycle that had inconsistencies in its identification system.

TO Valencian Yepes They arrested him in the west of Medellin along with another individual who is also accused of committing theft. The two young men are linked to the crimes of aggravated and qualified theft, manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms, and falsification of trademarks.

The Medellín Police placed the son of former player Iván René Valenciano at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

