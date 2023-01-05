Friday, January 6, 2023
Iván Ramiro Sosa was the victim of an assault by a driver

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in Sports
ivan sosa

Ivan Sosa.

Ivan Sosa.

The Colombian cyclist is part of the Movistar team.

Ivan Ramiro Sosathe Colombian cyclist, was attacked this Thursday by a driver, in events that are being investigated by the authorities.

TIME He learned that Sosa was training normally when the event occurred, from which, fortunately, he is in good health.

Sosa, who belongs to the Movistar squad, won last year the langkawi tourin addition to imposing a part-time.

The 25-year-old cyclist, as confirmed by this newspaper with those close to him, was hit with the handle of a revolver.

“He is conscious and in good health. They continue to treat him,” the source reported.

The runner was training by the route of Chinauta, Cundinamarcawhen a driver of a tractor-trailer closed it and later got out to attack him.

The rider was immediately transferred to a hospital in Fusagasugá, where he is being treated.

Sports

Recommended

