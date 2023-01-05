Iván Ramiro Sosa was the victim of an assault by a driver

Ivan Ramiro Sosathe Colombian cyclist, was attacked this Thursday by a driver, in events that are being investigated by the authorities.

TIME He learned that Sosa was training normally when the event occurred, from which, fortunately, he is in good health.

(Nairo Quintana: unexpected turn that his sports career could take)

(Pelé already has a stadium in Colombia: this is the field that will bear his name)

Sosa, who belongs to the Movistar squad, won last year the langkawi tourin addition to imposing a part-time.

The 25-year-old cyclist, as confirmed by this newspaper with those close to him, was hit with the handle of a revolver.

“He is conscious and in good health. They continue to treat him. He has a blow to the chin,” the source reported.

The runner was training by the route of Chinauta, Cundinamarcawhen a driver of a tractor-trailer closed it and later got out to attack him.

Initial inquiries indicate that the driver fired several shots into the air and then proceeded to hit the rider.

The rider was immediately transferred to a hospital in Fusagasugá, where he is being treated.

(Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by ‘title goal’)

(‘Supermán’ López would race in Colombia: is the rudder valid? Analysis)

Sports