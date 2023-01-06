Iván Ramiro Sosa speaks after being attacked by a truck driver

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ivan Sosa.
Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team
Ivan Sosa.
The rider claims to have been hit in the face with a weapon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 08:06 AM
Ivan Ramiro Sosaa cyclist who denounced being attacked by a truck driver this Thursday, January 5, on the Bogotá-Girardot highway, spoke for the first time about the incident that ended up leaving injuries at the level of his jaw.
‘I feel fine’
This Thursday, before noon, Sosa carried out his training sessions on the Bogotá-Girardot highway as normal. However, after twelve o’clock, the Movistar team rider had an incident with the driver of a tractor-trailer, who caused him a chin injury, apparently due to a blow caused by a firearm, according to the Cundinamarca Police report.
(You can read: Iván Ramiro Sosa: the wounds on his face after the attack by a truck driver).
Police reported that they seized a revolver-type firearmdelivered voluntarily, that “has the documents required for its carriage.”
The truck driver alleged that Sosa “threw water at his face, and caused damage to the vehicle on the front panoramic glass, apparently with a blunt object (stone),” according to the police report.
Now, through his Instagram account, the reigning Tour de Langkawi champion spoke to give a part of peace of mind:
“I want to thank you for all the support and expressions of affection that I have received in the last hours. Luckily, everything has been a scare, but I feel fine“, Sosa pointed out in his Instagram stories.
SPORTS
More sports news
January 6, 2023, 08:06 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iván #Ramiro #Sosa #speaks #attacked #truck #driver
Leave a Reply