Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iván Ramiro Sosa speaks after being attacked by a truck driver

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

ivan sosa

Ivan Sosa.

Photo:

Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team

Ivan Sosa.

The rider claims to have been hit in the face with a weapon.

Ivan Ramiro Sosaa cyclist who denounced being attacked by a truck driver this Thursday, January 5, on the Bogotá-Girardot highway, spoke for the first time about the incident that ended up leaving injuries at the level of his jaw.

See also  José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team

‘I feel fine’

Photo:

Instagram Iván Ramiro Sosa, Capture of Google Maps

This Thursday, before noon, Sosa carried out his training sessions on the Bogotá-Girardot highway as normal. However, after twelve o’clock, the Movistar team rider had an incident with the driver of a tractor-trailer, who caused him a chin injury, apparently due to a blow caused by a firearm, according to the Cundinamarca Police report.

(You can read: Iván Ramiro Sosa: the wounds on his face after the attack by a truck driver).

Photo:

Instagram Ivan Ramiro Sosa

Police reported that they seized a revolver-type firearmdelivered voluntarily, that “has the documents required for its carriage.”

The truck driver alleged that Sosa “threw water at his face, and caused damage to the vehicle on the front panoramic glass, apparently with a blunt object (stone),” according to the police report.

Now, through his Instagram account, the reigning Tour de Langkawi champion spoke to give a part of peace of mind:

“I want to thank you for all the support and expressions of affection that I have received in the last hours. Luckily, everything has been a scare, but I feel fine“, Sosa pointed out in his Instagram stories.

See also  Luis Díaz: the millionaire negotiation that never materialized

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Iván #Ramiro #Sosa #speaks #attacked #truck #driver

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vialli, Dossena: "He had raised the white flag, the last time he looked at us from afar"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result