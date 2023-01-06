Iván Ramiro Sosa speaks after being attacked by a truck driver

Ivan Ramiro Sosaa cyclist who denounced being attacked by a truck driver this Thursday, January 5, on the Bogotá-Girardot highway, spoke for the first time about the incident that ended up leaving injuries at the level of his jaw.

‘I feel fine’

Photo: Instagram Iván Ramiro Sosa, Capture of Google Maps

This Thursday, before noon, Sosa carried out his training sessions on the Bogotá-Girardot highway as normal. However, after twelve o’clock, the Movistar team rider had an incident with the driver of a tractor-trailer, who caused him a chin injury, apparently due to a blow caused by a firearm, according to the Cundinamarca Police report.

(You can read: Iván Ramiro Sosa: the wounds on his face after the attack by a truck driver).

Photo: Instagram Ivan Ramiro Sosa

Police reported that they seized a revolver-type firearmdelivered voluntarily, that “has the documents required for its carriage.”

The truck driver alleged that Sosa “threw water at his face, and caused damage to the vehicle on the front panoramic glass, apparently with a blunt object (stone),” according to the police report.

Now, through his Instagram account, the reigning Tour de Langkawi champion spoke to give a part of peace of mind:

“I want to thank you for all the support and expressions of affection that I have received in the last hours. Luckily, everything has been a scare, but I feel fine“, Sosa pointed out in his Instagram stories.

SPORTS

More sports news