The Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) managed to rise in the classification of the Tyrrhenian Adriaticafter the fifth stage this Friday between Torricella Sicura and Valle Castellana, of 144 kilometers, won by Jonas Vingegaardwho became the new leader.

It was the Dane who launched the attack 28 kilometers from the finish line and with 5 to go to crown a mountain prize, which caused the lot to fall apart.

Sosa managed to take the pace of the pursuers, in which they were Isaac del Toro, Jay Hindley, Juan Ayuso, Ben O'Connor, Thymer Arensman and Cian Uijtdebroeks.

When Sosa was in pursuit of the first, he received the order to stay to help his leader. Enric Mas and he lost the option of continuing in the secondary lot, but it is also true that he lost the rough in a curve in which he almost fell.

The Colombian did not appear in the first places Daniel Matinez and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, that came far behind.

However, Sosa rose overall in this competition, which will have its sixth day this Saturday between Sassoferrato and Cagli Monte Petrano, 180 kilometers, with a high finish.

Classifications

Stage

1. Jonas Vingegaard 3h 28m 27s

2. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 12 s

3. Jai Hindley mt

4. Ben O'Connor MT

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 18h ​​34m 45s

2. Juan Ayuso at 54 seconds

3. Jai Hindley at 1 min 20 sec

4. Thymen Arensman at 1 min 29 sec

5. Ben O'Connor at 1 min 32 sec