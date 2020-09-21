The Croatian Ivan Rakitic ends his career in the national team with immediate effect. This step was not easy for the 32-year-old, he now wants to focus fully on his new old club.
After a rather difficult year at FC Barcelona, Rakitic moved to Sevilla this summer, where he was under contract from 2011 to 2014. With the reigning winner of the Europa League, he also faces Bayern in the European Super Cup.
As Rakitic now announced via the Croatian association, he will end his career in the national team. The ex-Schalke collected 106 missions for his country and is fourth behind Srna, Modric and Pletikosa.
Rakitic himself announced that he was having a hard time making this decision. “Leaving my national team was the toughest decision of my career,” said Rakitic. After all, he was still able to look forward to the surprising Vice World Cup in 2018, in which he ensured the progress of his team against Denmark and Russia when he twice converted the decisive penalty on penalties.
