Spanish water polo can not only boast of record in the last 20 years, where the men’s team has hung medals in European and World and the female even reached the Olympic podium, but also has world-class water polo players, among the best. Proof of this is the vote organized by the website Waterpolo Total (the France Football of this sport) among the coaches and captains. In it, there is a Spanish presence.

In the male category, Felipe Perrone is the eighth most voted player with 11 points. Hungarian Tibor Benedek, who died of cancer in June, has been chosen the best of the 21st century with a total of 43 points. Iván Pérez also appears in tenth position, with nine points. Although retired from water polo since 2013, the Hispano-Cuban buoy was one of the most feared players on the international circuit, a differential factor in the 2001 world champion Spain.

The best teams of the 21st century.

In this way, Iván Pérez is one of the members of the XXI century golden septet, considered the best buoy; while Perrone, despite obtaining more votes, is part of the silver team due to his position. The Cuban, who now retired began to work as a lifeguard at the Egara de Terrassa Club, stood out with the Cuban team at the Barcelona 92 ​​Games, but later escaped from his country and stayed in Spain. Here, accompanying the golden generation, he was double world champion in 1998 and 2001, in addition to obtaining other international medals between 1999 and 2012.

In the female category there are also two players who stand out above the rest, such as Anni Espar and Maica García. The first, who has played in the United States and Australia outside of the Spanish league, obtained 12 points and was seventh, while Maica García occupies the buoy in the silver team. Former CN Sabadell player Maggie Steffans, the captain of the American team, was named best player of the century with 23 points. She only surpassed the Italian Tania di Mario by one.