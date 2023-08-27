Iván Name (Barranquilla, 67 years old), president of the Senate since July 20, is a traditional Colombian politician: he is a lawyer in love with oratory; he is the nephew of the liberal cacique José Name Terán and the councilor of Bogotá María Clara Name; he adorns his private office with oil paintings by Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander. But he also embodies the evolution of the political class: he became a politician far from his native Barranquilla and the clienteles of his family; he left the traditional Liberal Party of his uncle – with whom he was a deputy and congressman – to be a co-founder of the Green Party; he charges against the status quo while defending the importance of institutions.

Although his surprise election was a political defeat for the government, which preferred a closer ally in office (Name was the only Green Party senator to back Petro’s rival Rodolfo Hernández in the presidential runoff), the senator he prefers not to see it as a victory: “My election does not imply drastic distances with the Government, but rather total independence,” he says.

Ask. How do you read your election as president of the Senate against the intention of the Government, which during its first year had allies in that position?

Answer. It was a process of the sovereign intention of the Senate of the Republic to select a president and a board of directors that indicates the autonomy of the legislative branch. It does not imply drastic distances with the Government, but total independence. It manifests itself in the determined spirit of meticulously and carefully processing the reforms that the Government proposes to us. The problem with reforms is not how they get in, but how they get out; the Congress must not be a starting point, the Congress must be a point of arrival.

Q. So it is a political message similar to the one that Congress left at the end of the last legislature by sinking the labor reform and only advancing the health and pension reforms in a debate.

R. Roy Barreras as president of the Congress had a very good performance, he managed to take off the legislative activity. The legislative balance cannot and should not be measured in the number of laws approved, since Congress also prevents laws that are inconvenient for democracy. Now we have a new stage in which the pace will be set by the presence of the reforms in Congress. I believe that it is not convenient that there be a congestion of reforms as happened last semester, but rather that we go evacuating them by subject. And that they come out through agreements on these issues rather than through coalitions, which are a hateful, exclusive figure, inconvenient for a democracy.

Q. In your speech at the Sustainability Summit, you asked for consensus and not coalitions. How is this achieved in practice?

R. A national agreement such as the one proposed by the president must be reached with the participation of all sectors. The only interests that must be aired are national conveniences and not the bureaucratic agreements that sustain the coalitions.

Q. I understand that your idea then is to make a broad discussion of the reforms…

R. Of course, because in 30 years the country has not made major adjustments to the models in health, pension, labor, in several of its fundamental issues. It is very convenient to discuss the reforms and get used to the fact that they are not a threat, but a need for institutional adjustments. What happens is that we do not accept any proposal that comes with a mandatory nature, but with a perspective of deliberation.

Q. The president said a few months ago that if Congress did not want to approve his reforms, the people should take to the streets to defend them. What do you think of that position?

R. which is wrong History has shown that it is the institutions that reflect the will of the nation, and it is on their stages that the final debate should take place. Decisions cannot be made in the crowd on the streets, where forces can collide. This is how civil wars have started in many parts.

Q. Have you been able to speak to the president about this?

R. I visited him two weeks after my election. I felt the best mood. I have noticed from the president a much more willing attitude, very respectful of Congress.

Q. And with the Minister of the Interior, who for some was the great loser with his election?

R. I believe that an option won and from that there were no winners or losers. Dr. Luis Fernando Velasco, in the role of his minister, represented other preferences, but was unable to impose them. I only recognize in the minister a great democrat, a very capable man who will surely continue to play a liaison role with Congress.

Q. The minister is precisely an example of the president’s idea of ​​recovering the values ​​of the liberal people. Do you, who have liberal origins like Velasco, see the government landing that idea?

R. What I consider convenient for the country is to discuss its new routes and agree on them among all. I don’t think it’s convenient to go too far in political positions that don’t admit discussion, in inconvenient radicalisms. That is why democracy is the least bad of the inventions of the collective society.

Iván Name, in his office in Bogotá, on August 24, 2023. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. You are the president of Congress during this regional electoral campaign. Does Congress have a position on the number of municipalities in which they cannot be done?

R. As a general principle, we support having campaigns throughout the country. Exceptionally, there is a growing number of municipalities with some threats to the electoral process, but they must be attended according to their particularity without leaving the feeling that we have altered democracy in general.

Q. How do you see security in Colombia?

R. The security problem cannot be analyzed as a port of arrival, it is necessary to be very clear about its origins, which come from the foundational scheme of the geopolitical model. In Colombia we have affected the healthy correlation of State, territory and nation; we have less State, more territory and a nation that seeks a better balance. We have had 45 civil wars in 200 years and today we have six or seven conflicts across the country. It seems to me necessary to distinguish drug trafficking and crime from political conflict to know that the treatment of the evils they cause are different. Violence did not come with drug trafficking. Neither is poverty. Neither is the delay.

Q. Faced with this, the president proposes to end the war on drugs and achieve total peace, what do you think of them?

R. They are two different phenomena. The issue of drugs is economic, the multinational activity of the illicit business, and must be fought more from public health policies than from what is clearly repressive. Instead, insurgency, subversion and terrorism are a purely political phenomenon. I have a great concept of the insurgency of ideas and I see with great condemnation the exercise of terrorism. Of course, insurgency and subversion stem from backwardness and poverty, while terrorism generally ends up being the expression of a phenomenon that is more economic than political. But we are still not clear about all these phenomenologies and that is why we have made mistakes in the processes that we are carrying out. But the origin of everything is the geopolitical model, which is violent. We are not culturally violent, it is the institutions that we have created.

Q. What is that violent geopolitical model?

R. It is centralism, which has been the source of our backwardness. We have a macrocephalic structure.

Q. Recently, the governor of Antioquia and others have justly talked about federalizing Colombia…

R. The senator who is speaking to you proposed to Congress article 28 of the National Development Plan that designated, without government endorsement, the autonomous regions in Colombia. Two weeks later, all the governors unanimously asked for a federal model. There are many voices. Parliament gave the first voice, even if it was a grimace, an echo, so that future generations realize that, if they walk down the same blocked street of centralism, they are going to experience the same thing that we have experienced. Hence the need to change that geopolitical model.

Q. Does the Senate plan to move forward on it?

R. Yes, the democratic voices that are characterized by demanding a new geopolitical model have been tuning in. Our country marches through the streets and rightly protests, but without knowing the route out of the labyrinth of our backwardness, which is a new geopolitical model.

Q. What would you call this new model?

R. The contemporary concept is that of autonomous regions like the Spanish and the Portuguese have. The most advanced countries in the world are not the largest, but those historically carved for the models of control of the territory and the State. That is why I insist, because that is the reason for the war.

Q. Is there an action plan to make that change?

R. The action plan is to socialize the need for a new type of State. We will hold a series of regional public hearings led by the Board of Directors of the Senate of the Republic. We want to do the first one in Barranquilla with 21 governors who agreed to look for a federal model. We will do them throughout the country with the participation of business sectors, union sectors, all levels of society.

