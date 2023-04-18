Iván Mordisco is a doubly resurrected man. He not only reappeared triumphantly after President Iván Duque left him for dead at the end of his term, but the current government of Gustavo Petro gave a new life to his group. Until then, the self-styled Central General Staff was known as one of the main dissident currents of the extinct FARC guerrilla, linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining. A dissidence that now has the breath of a political group that seeks to negotiate peace in Norway.

The story of Iván Mordisco in public opinion begins on May 3, 2016, although his journey in arms and in the jungle has been going on for more than 22 years. His real name is Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández. That May 3, while the FARC leadership was negotiating in Havana with Juan Manuel Santos, Vera announced, through a statement, that a group of guerrillas led by him would not hand over their weapons. “With the determination to continue the armed struggle, the First Front of the former FARC-EP took the voice of the dissatisfied guerrilla militants, who in the different blocks and fronts did not feel represented or protected by the decisions made by the negotiating team” , explains an internal document of the military forces known through the Guacamaya leak. It was the response to an early warning from the military about the municipality of Miraflores (Guaviare), where this group threatened the civilian population and ex-combatants who did decide to advance in the peace process.

Mordisco “is recognized as dogmatic, radical and for having stayed in the “first formation”, without adapting to the changes of the war and always in disagreement with the exit or political negotiation”, detailed at the time a report on the origin of the dissidents of the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), which attributes a process of “criminal degradation”. He distinguished it by an openly hostile attitude towards the agreements and towards those who promoted them. Also his opposition to illicit crop substitution programs, as well as marked violence and mistrust towards the civilian population, particularly indigenous communities.

The First Front, one of the most representative structures of the FARC, operated in three departments in the southeast of the country: Vaupés, Guaviare and Meta (which coincide, along with Caquetá, with the so-called deforestation arc). According to another report from the Military Forces Command, the public announcement of continuing to bear arms caused alias Gentil Duarte to return to Colombia from Cuba to “subdue alias Iván Mordisco.” However, according to the military’s timeline, in September 2016 (as Colombia celebrated the imminent demobilization of some 13,000 combatants) Duarte himself challenged the guerilla’s traditional verticality and withdrew from the peace process to form a group of dissidents. A year later Duarte and Mordisco created a “temporary secretariat.”

During a meeting in El Retorno, in Guaviare, they established a four-year plan: the first two for growth (2018 and 2019); and the other two (2020 and 2021) to “do great actions and show ourselves”, with a goal of adding 6,000 men under arms. They also agreed that they would charge 200,000 pesos per kilo of coca, among other illegal charges to ranchers and peasants. Until the beginning of 2022, his group, according to the documents of the General Command of the Military Forces, had “approximately 3,239 members.”

More than 90% of the peace signatories have fulfilled their commitments, remain legal and are advancing in their reincorporation process. The rout that was initially feared never occurred. For this reason, the fire of the dissidents has been fueled by new dynamics of forced recruitment, often of minors. It is an amalgamation of structures with heterogeneous origins and trajectories, points out a recent analysis of the IFJ. “More than factions with a hierarchical structure that gives guidelines to the entire organization, the dissidences are a federation of groups under the same umbrella, but with different interests, ways of operating, and degrees of articulation, as well as great autonomy in their operation through territorial level”, he warns.

The wars between dissidents

Both Duarte and Mordisco were central to the escalation of the war after the disarmament of the FARC. In regions like Arauca, on the border with Venezuela, they confronted the ELN, to fight “the mobility corridors, and the control of the hegemony of the illicit economies present in the border area, the main source of financing for the strengthening of its armed component and support networks for terrorism”, said the Army.

Bite’s reach would not remain only in the remote regions. A letter sent by the Ombudsman’s Office to the Army speaks of the murder of three peasants in the Sumapaz region, rural area of ​​Bogotá, which occurred in 2021. In May of that same year, an intelligence report on the dissidents’ connections revealed that there were disputes between the Mordisco group and the Segunda Marquetalia, under the command of Iván Márquez, over “control of the eastern border (with Venezuela) and drug trafficking.” In Colombia, six internal armed conflicts persist, and half of them involve dissident factions, according to the annual balance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Both Márquez’s Segunda Marquetalia and Mordisco’s Central General Staff are considered by the United States to be terrorist organizations.

In 2021, when referring to that dissident faction commanded by Mordisco and Duarte, the Army said: “These two subjects would be committing crimes mainly in the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, in the same way in 103 municipalities and 15 departments, where structures directed by these have interference. two ringleaders.” He attributed the attack on Brigade No. 30 in Cúcuta to them, as well as the shots fired at the helicopter that was carrying former President Iván Duque in that same city.

Gentil Duarte seemed to emerge as the big winner in the confusing war between dissident factions, until he was assassinated in May 2022 across the border with Venezuela, according to Colombian press and intelligence information. Two months later, last July, outgoing President Duque announced on video that the Army had achieved a “coup at the core of the FARC dissident structure.” The “neutralization” of Iván Mordisco, in the words of the then Defense Minister, Diego Molano, was the “final blow to the dissidents.”

But Mordisco reappeared two months later in a video, accompanied by a dozen armed men, in which he announced his willingness to talk with the new government within the framework of the total peace policy. In case anyone had any doubts, he reappeared this Sunday, wearing glasses and a military uniform, in the Yarí savannas, as head of the Central General Staff. The dissidence that he leads announced in that conclave that the dialogue table with the Government will start on May 16.

