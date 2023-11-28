América de Cali suffered a hard setback in the era of coach Lucas González, lost 1-0 against National Athletic on date 3 of the semi-final home runs of the 2023-II League and were left with no options to qualify for the final.

The Vallecaucanos were called to be one of the leading teams in the B quadrangular, but their football dictated the opposite and they lost the three games they played in the area against Millonarios, Medellín and Nacional, results that have them in the last box of the table and without points.

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the final home runs of the BetPlay League of Colombian professional soccer, today, November 26, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. See also America, with a pure goal, silenced the criticism and fought for the title: analysis Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

In recent days there has been doubt about the continuity of Lucas González on the bench of the scarlet team. However, the club’s largest shareholder, Tulio Gómez, came out to settle all the rumors and spoke about his manager.

The businessman was clear and confirmed the continuity of the strategist on the bench for the 2024 season and made it clear that his project with Lucas González is long-term.

““Yes, yes sir, Lucas González continues as coach of America de Cali. We want to carry out a process and the example is what Millonarios did with Gamero, we want there to be continuity,” said América’s largest shareholder, Tulio Gómez in Snail Radio.

The continuity of Lucas González on the scarlet bench did not sit well with the renowned journalist Ivan Mejia, who once again targeted the coach and attacked the decision of the Valle del Cauca club.

“Whoever makes him a champion he kicks and those who fail like Osorio and Lukas he supports. Don Tulio’s coherence is very curious (sic),” he said on his social networks.

He kicks whoever wins as champion and supports those who fail like Osorio and Lukas. Don Tulio’s coherence is very curious. https://t.co/brq5UCDUUl — Iván Mejía Álvarez (@PajaritoDeIvan) November 28, 2023

Iván Mejí had already attacked Lucas

Iván Mejía Álvarez, who, despite his retirement from the media, continues to give his opinions on his X account (formerly Twitter). A few days ago he gave everything to Lucas González after the elimination of América. Mejía has been a strong critic of the coach.

“America is an absolute failure. Don’t put makeup on it or put bows on it, it’s boring. “And now Lukitas, what is the verse?” Mejía wrote after the game at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

America is an absolute failure. Don’t put makeup on it or put bows on it, it’s a joke. And now Lukitas, what is the verse? — Iván Mejía Álvarez (@PajaritoDeIvan) November 27, 2023

