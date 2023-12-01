The news of the departure of the communications manager of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Carlos Lajud, surprised journalists that cover the step by step of the national teams.

Lajud left his position “by mutual agreement” with the directors of the FCF. However, his departure would have been due to constant complaints regarding his relationship with journalists from the country and abroad.

In fact, Acord Colombia, the union that represents the country’s journalists, accused Lajud of “mistreatment and censorship” of the press.

Until this Thursday, the entity’s communications manager also received questions from international journalists in the first dates of the tie, especially from Venezuelans and Brazilians.

In the most recent home game, against Brazil, there were complaints about a lack of assigned positions. And versions of communicators who covered that game assured that Lajud was involved in a brawl with logistical personnel of the Brazilian team, something that the communicator himself denied.

Lajud issued a statement on his social networks about the conditions under which he leaves office:

The forceful reaction of Iván Mejía

One of the first to react to Lajud’s departure from the FCF was journalist Iván Mejía Álvarez, who, despite not working in the media since the end of 2018, continues to be very critical of the actions of Colombian soccer managers.

Mejía was forceful with Lajud’s departure: “Well done. Unpresentable, despotic, abuser of women. To the street!!”, she wrote.

