Iván Mejía was hacked and alerts his followers

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ivan Mejia Alvarez
Photo:
The journalist warned that there is a medical message.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 03:48 PM
The renowned Colombian journalist Iván Mejía Álvarez pointed out that he was a victim of hackers, who used their accounts to send photos accompanied by a medical message.
Mejía Álvarez, once he became aware of the delicate issue, warned his followers and friends of the novelty on social networks.
It may interest you: (Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, questioned by the Turin prosecutor’s office)
The message
“I want to alert my followers: I have been hacked and some photos were included without authorization in a supposedly medical message. I am referring my attorneys for legal action,” he tweeted.
The sports journalist has dedicated himself, since he retired from the media, to broadcasting concepts about Colombian and international soccer.
I want to alert my followers: I have been hacked and some photos were included without authorization in a supposedly medical message. I am referring my lawyers to take legal action.
– Iván Mejía Álvarez (@PajaritoDeIvan) April 4, 2022
sports
April 04, 2022, 03:48 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iván #Mejía #hacked #alerts #followers
Leave a Reply