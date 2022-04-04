Iván Mejía was hacked and alerts his followers

The renowned Colombian journalist Iván Mejía Álvarez pointed out that he was a victim of hackers, who used their accounts to send photos accompanied by a medical message.

Mejía Álvarez, once he became aware of the delicate issue, warned his followers and friends of the novelty on social networks.

The message

“I want to alert my followers: I have been hacked and some photos were included without authorization in a supposedly medical message. I am referring my attorneys for legal action,” he tweeted.

The sports journalist has dedicated himself, since he retired from the media, to broadcasting concepts about Colombian and international soccer.

