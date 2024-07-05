The Argentine national team suffered more than desired in the key of the quarterfinals of the America Cup against Ecuadorwhen it seemed that they were controlling the game and were taking a comfortable victory, an Ecuadorian goal came in added time and the game ended 1-1 in the 90th minute.

According to the criteria of

The Albiceleste team started the penalty shootout very badly after the incredible mistake of their captain Lionel Messi, who decided to chip it with such poor aim that the ball hit the crossbar and went over the goal.

Argentina vs Ecuador Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

‘Dibu’ Martinez, like on other nights

But the star of the night was missing, Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez He reappeared in the penalty shoot-out and became a giant in the Argentine goal. The goalkeeper of Aston Villa He showed his full potential and saved two Ecuadorian kicks to do his typical celebration dance.

Argentinaafter the collection of Messidid not fail again and won the penalty kick 4-2, a victory largely for ‘Dibu’ Martínez who appears again in a final, just as he did in the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands and France.

However, the match was a wake-up call for the top candidate to win the Copa America title on U.S. soil and, in turn, for the Colombian national team, which is playing for a place in the semifinals this Saturday against Panama.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Lesson from Ivan Mejia

This is how the journalist understood it Ivan Mejia, who spoke out through his social networks about Argentina’s agonizing victory and said that this is a “lesson” not to underestimate rivals, a hint for Colombia

“Learning the lesson: games are not won by mouth or by the shirt. They have to be played. And they last ninety-something minutes. Ecuador “He made the world champion look small and arrogance and aggrandizement landed. First, to beat Panama,” said the journalist.

Colombia and Panama Photo:AFP and Getty Images Share

SPORTS