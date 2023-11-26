América de Cali suffered a painful failure in the semi-final home runs of the 2023-II League. After three days, the team led by Lucas González is the only one that is mathematically eliminated from the final.

The most America, which lost the first three games, can do is nine points. If Millonarios, the leader with that amount, loses everything it has left, Medellín would be at least 9 and with that it surpasses the Cali reds due to the sporting advantage, the so-called ‘invisible point’.

“The result is very far from what we wanted, we are very sad, for that reason, because we have gone out to try what we always do, understanding that we are facing an excellent rival,” González said after the 1-0 defeat with Nacional, with a goal from Óscar Perea in the 90th minute.

Iván Mejía, with everything against Lucas González

Iván Mejía Álvarez, who, despite his retirement from the media, continues to give his opinions on his X account (formerly Twitter), went all out on Lucas González after América’s elimination. Mejía has been a strong critic of the coach.

“America is an absolute failure. Don’t put makeup on it or put bows on it, it’s a joke. “And now Lukitas, what is the verse?” Mejía wrote after the game at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Earlier, Mejía had replied to some statements by David González, coach of Deportes Tolima: “It is not about coming to discredit a press conference and throwing out terms that do not suit us,” said González after the 4-2 win over the Cali, on Saturday.

Mejía, in his characteristic style, quoted the trill and added: “Do you understand Lukitas?”

América still has the option of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores via reclassification, but to do so they have to discount a seven-point disadvantage.

The second option is to maintain the advantage over Medellín (today it leads by three points) and hope that the champion of the 2023-II League is Millonarios, which would leave two places through the accumulated of the year.

