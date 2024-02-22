The scandals of colombian soccer In recent days they have unleashed a series of comments among people close to this sport in the country, since the issues of match-fixing and illegal betting are daily occurrences.

“There is a meeting with the FCF and with the Arbitration commission and some important decisions are going to be made. There have been technical errors in the interpretation of humans that occur in all leagues, we have seen them more in Colombia and the clubs have complained to me a lot about refereeing,” the leader acknowledged. Fernando JaramilloPresident of Dimayor.

(Firm decision by Piqué: he does not want his children with Shakira to share with Clara Chía)

(Footballer Dani Alves is sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for sexual assault)

Very strong…

The president of Jaguars, Nelson Sotoaccused Jaramillo of favoring “friendly clubs” for rescheduling the match against Atlético Nacional, but the President defended himself.

Complaint of bets in the Betplay League.

“The president does have the powers to reschedule the matches, this is clear from the point of view of the statutes and regulations (…) With the new rescheduling we are going to play from Friday to Sunday,” he said in First touch of Win Sports .

The above has given rise to everything, even the criticism has become more acute, in the midst of all the problems.

A staunch critic of Dimayor's boss came out on his social networks with an implacable opinion about his management is the journalist Ivan Mejiawho threw this harsh dart.

“The cocktail lizard does not find out about the rigging, the bets and the twists. His ego prevents him from seeing what is happening. He is useless,” Mejía wrote on his social networks.​

(Dani Alves could be released from prison before completing his sentence: why?)