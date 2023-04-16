President was received by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the sound of “Novo Tempo”, a song composed by Lins and Vítor Martins

The singer and composer from Rio de Janeiro Ivan Lins, 77 years old, celebrated the fact that the music “New time” played during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reception to the Brazilian Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on Friday (14.Apr.2023), in Beijing.

In your Twitter profilethe musician said he stayed “very emotional”. Lins composed the song with Vítor Martins, which was released in 1980, during the Brazilian military dictatorship.

Ivan Lins did not mention, however, that China today adopts a one-party system and no freedom of expression. Something the song from 43 years ago fought.

Watch (1min45s):