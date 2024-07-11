One of the lesser-known heroes who contributed to space exploration was Ivan Ivanovich, and he is recognized as such in several museums around the world. The small detail is that, despite his appearance, Ivan Ivanovich (whom in Spanish we could call John Doe) is not a person, but a mannequin, but the most important mannequin in the space race.

In the midst of the Cold War, the conquest of space was an epic duel between the Soviets and the Americans, in which the Soviets won almost all the battles, but lost the war to conquer the Moon. The way in which the race was approached was also very different on both sides. In the United States, they did not waste the publicity and turned the aspiring astronauts into media heroes. Many of the details, progress and participants were known and publicized, as was the identity of the head of the program, the German Wernher von Braun, a former Nazi, designer of the V2 ballistic missiles that had devastated England in World War II. On the other side of the world, the Soviet space program was surrounded by secrets and misinformation. The successes were communicated in press conferences or releases by the TASS agency, where information was supplied in dribs and drabs. A common tactic was that the person appearing at the press conference as the alleged head of the space program actually had only a tangential connection to the program and knew almost nothing of what was being announced. This ensured that no sensitive information would leak out. Much later we learned that the head of the Soviet space program was Sergei Korylov, a brilliant engineer who had spent several years in a Stalinist gulag and had been rehabilitated in 1957 when the Soviet Union needed his talents.

The Soviets were the first to put an object into orbit around the Earth (the Sputnik) and the first to put a man into orbit. Both of these achievements were quite complicated and required many tests and trials that were carried out in the utmost secrecy. To carry out one of these flights prior to putting a man into orbit, a mannequin was designed, christened Ivan Ivanovich. According to those who worked on the program, he had a disturbingly human appearance, and eyelashes so realistic that they seemed straight out of a horror movie.

Ivan Ivanovich made two flights into space, making him the first anthropomorphic object to be in orbit and the first to be repeated. He was not alone on his journey. He carried microbial cultures, mice, lizards and guinea pigs to test the effect on biological organisms in outer space. He also carried a radio cassette player between his space suit and his chest, playing popular Soviet songs, to ensure that the astronauts could be heard throughout the flight. One of the Soviets’ greatest fears was that if the dummy was found by someone other than the rescue team, it might be mistaken for a Western spy and, following the Party’s instructions, beaten up. It should be remembered that a few years earlier, the pilot Gary Powers had crashed in Soviet territory while carrying out an espionage operation. To prevent this, they wrote the word “Maket” (dummy) on his helmet. Its first trip was considered a success, including its ejection and parachute landing… although the braking module did not detach properly and became caught by a cable, so for a few minutes the two Vostok modules were spinning like two shoes tangled by their laces.

For the second flight, the head was replaced. The previous one had been damaged in the first flight, and it seems that it had been photographed with a cigarette, which had caused some burns. This change did not soften its disturbing appearance one bit. The recording included, in addition to the usual popular songs, the recipe for cabbage soup, presumably to mislead the enemy. This second flight worked much better, although the omens were fulfilled and upon landing he was attacked by the peasants who mistook him for the corpse of a spy, although the members of the space program arrived in time to rescue him. A real hero… made of rubber.

The real Ivan

— Ivan Ivanovich’s life was worth the services he had rendered. In 1993, it was auctioned at Sotheby’s and bought by billionaire Ross Perot for $189,500. It was displayed at the National Aerospace Museum in Washington from 1997 until 2017, when it was returned to its owner’s personal collection.

— But Soviet disinformation is still very effective today. At the Baikonur Cosmodrome, another Ivan Ivanovich is on display, which is alleged to have been the one that actually made the first test flight on March 25, 1961, and which was donated by Koriolov himself. It is up to the reader to decide which one is the real one.

JM Mulet is a professor of Biotechnology.