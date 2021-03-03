Journalist Ivan Golunov published a video with his illegal detention in the summer of 2019, during which the police planted drugs on him. CCTV footage on Wednesday March 3rd, posted in Telegram-channel journalist.

The video shows Golunov’s movements after leaving the house, the routes of police officers, the arrest of a journalist, his passing a medical examination and a search. As the journalist noted, most of all he was struck by the “routine of what is happening” – none of the policemen was nervous.

On March 3, the Moscow City Court will continue to consider the merits of the criminal case against former police officers accused of planting drugs on journalist Ivan Golunov. They are accused of abuse of office, falsification of the results of the investigation and drug trafficking.