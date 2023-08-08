Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group and one of its best-known faces, leaves the leadership of the party and the front line of political life to return to the business world. He has so advanced the newspaper The world and it has been confirmed by sources from the ultra formation, who have framed their decision in the private sphere. However, sources close to Espinosa de los Monteros himself assure that he has chosen to throw in the towel —the until now parliamentary spokesman will not collect his deputy act in the new legislature— fed up with the neglect of which he has been subjected by part of the most ultra-Catholic party in the face of Abascal’s passivity.

In a brief statement without questions in the Congress of Deputies, Espinosa has confirmed that he will not take possession of the seat he won in the elections of the past 23-J and has attributed his departure to “personal and family reasons.” “My parents are not that young anymore and my children are not that old yet,” she has said. The former deputy has reeled off a long string of thanks to people and groups, among which he has included the until now president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, with whom he claims to have maintained a “cordial and correct” relationship, and which has culminated in the Abascal himself. He has been proud to have represented the voters of his party and to have attended, as parliamentary spokesman, the celebration of the National Holiday at the Royal Palace, presided over by the King, and has assured that he will continue as a member of Vox. Espinosa de los Monteros has appeared accompanied by half a dozen deputies from his party and one by one of the journalists has been fired, refusing to answer questions.

Although he has attributed his departure to personal reasons, he has not explained why he agreed to run in the last general elections. Vox sources point out that he has exhausted his patience after the succession of rudeness that he has suffered in recent months. In the background is the distance between him and the leader of the formation, Santiago Abascal, who has surrounded himself with a nucleus of power linked to the most fundamentalist sectors of the Catholic Church. His representatives would be the Vice President of Political Action, Jorge Buxadé, and his right-hand man, Ignacio Hoces, who defend protectionist economic policies that are far removed from the ultra-liberal postulates of Espinosa de los Monteros.

It was the Buxadé team that drew up the electoral lists, purging deputies such as Víctor Sánchez del Real or Rubén Manso, who had been part of Vox since its foundation. The parliamentary spokesman did not have any role in its preparation, the same sources add, and he saw with disgust how some of his closest collaborators found out that they had been excluded from the candidacies the day before they presented themselves due to a call from the Chief of Staff from Abascal, Enrique Cabanas.

During the electoral campaign, Espinosa de los Monteros played a secondary role, while Buxadé himself took center stage, despite the fact that he was not a candidate. It was particularly surprising that the second, a State lawyer by profession, appeared together with the parliamentary spokesman to present the party’s economic program, despite the fact that he lacks economic knowledge, while the first has a degree in Economics and Business Administration and has a master’s degree in business management

The meeting of the National Executive Committee (CEN) that was held after the elections was “particularly stormy”, according to Vox sources, since several members of the party leadership demanded responsibility for the way in which the campaign had been run, which led the ultra party to lose 19 of its 52 seats, but Abascal cut short any self-criticism. The director of that campaign, according to different sources, was Buxadé himself, although the party has never said so publicly.

The former general secretary of the party and councilor for Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, has made it clear that the departure of the parliamentary spokesman is not due to personal reasons with a tweet in which he has written: “Dear colleague and friend, I am very sorry for your resignation and very plus the reasons that cause it. You have fought tirelessly since the founding of Vox with loyalty, generosity and sacrifice. Although some have not been able to admit it to you, the vast majority have an unpayable debt of patriotism to you. We will continue fighting for the same principles and values ​​for which together we launched this project at the service of Spain and freedom. Always by your side. THANK YOU”.

Buxadé, who was surprised by the news during an interview at COPE, has referred to the appearance of Espinosa de los Monteros, but has spoken of him in the past tense, referring to the role he has had in Vox. “He is a great parliamentarian, a colleague and a friend. He is Vox, he is history, he is the present and he is the future of Vox. He has been secretary general of this party, spokesman in Congress and beyond, I cannot tell you, ”he added.

Son of Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros, Marquis of Valtierra and businessman, Iván Espinosa joined Abascal in 2012 through the Defense of the Spain Nation Foundation (Denaes), sponsored by the then president of the Community of Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre. In December 2013 he was one of the founders of Vox and, a year later, after the departure of the party’s first president, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, Abascal took over the leadership of the party and Espinosa replaced him as general secretary.

After several electoral fiascos, Espinosa left the leadership of Vox to dedicate himself to his real estate business -which made Javier Ortega Smith replace him as general secretary- but, after a brief hiatus, he returned to the leadership of Vox to assume its international relations and , once the party entered Congress, the spokeswoman for the Parliamentary Group. His wife, Rocío Monasterio, is the president of the party in Madrid and is also part of the founding nucleus of the ultra party, although the absolute majority of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the regional assembly has relegated her to irrelevance.

Abascal has fired him with a tweet in which he has written: Dear Iván @ivanedlm , Parliament loses a great spokesperson (now that they will no longer suffer you, they will recognize you more than before) But the party maintains a luxury affiliate who surely still has a lot to contribute. With everything we’ve been through together… I am convinced that the best is yet to come, and that you will participate very actively in it. In any case, thank you very much for your delivery. No goodbye. See you soon”.