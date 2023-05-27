The younger brother of Fedor and Alexander Emelianenko Ivan won in his debut fight in MMA

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Ivan Emelianenko defeated the 2007 Russian judo champion Alexei Ledenev. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The fight according to the rules of mixed martial arts took place in Moscow at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. The fight lasted all three rounds and ended with a unanimous decision.

For 35-year-old Ivan, who is the younger brother of Fedor and Alexander Emelianenko, this was his debut fight in MMA. Initially, the Brazilian Fabio Maldonado was supposed to become his opponent, but later he was replaced.