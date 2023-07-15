Former President Iván Duque classified the decision of the United States to suspend the monitoring of coca crops in Colombia as bad news for the country. According to Duke, it would be a measure to circumvent the path of certification in the fight against drugs that Washington issues every year.

“The suspension of US satellite supervision over illicit crops in Colombia is a terrible sign, much more so when the country is approaching more than 300,000 hectares of coca as a result of the weakening of manual eradication and the permissiveness with the coca-growing activity. It seems that it is a measure to avoid the inevitable path of decertification,” the former president told EL TIEMPO.

This Monday EL TIEMPO published exclusively that The United States had made the decision to suspend the program and not produce its annual report on illicit crops in the country which is usually made public in June of each year.

Sources consulted by this newspaper explained that the program was being reviewed as it had become obsolete and redundant with another similar one published by the UN.

This Friday the State Department confirmed the news and said the suspension was temporary. However, He did not specify when the monitoring would resume and if he would continue to use satellite images to measure the extension of the crops.

The number of illicit crops, to determine their growth or decrease, is one of the criteria used by the United States when deciding whether the country has complied with its anti-drug commitments or should be decertified.

The former president joins a chorus of voices from the Republican party who have come out this week to criticize the decision.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington