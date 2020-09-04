Iván Duque trusts the politician who brought him to power in Colombia even above the decisions of Justice. The president of the Andean country insisted on Thursday in defending without nuances the former president Álvaro Uribe, under house arrest since last Tuesday. “I have been, am and will be a believer in his innocence and in his honor,” he said. Not only did he reject the precautionary detention measure, he went further and criticized the “inconsistencies” in the judicial system.

Duque’s unconditional dedication to the defense of the current senator and leader of the Democratic Center party, which allowed him to win the elections in 2018, was not an outburst or an unthinking statement. The Colombian president closed ranks with him from the first moment, when the Supreme Court of Justice decreed his house arrest for a case of bribery of witnesses that links Uribe to paramilitary groups. However, two days after that decision, the president surrendered to an unqualified apology, criticized what he considers to be flaws in the functioning of the justice system and defended that position, arguing that his duty as a leader also consists of guaranteeing the rights of the defendants.

The leader does not see incompatibility between respect for institutions and his freedom of expression as a citizen. This was stated in a telematic meeting he held with a group of foreign correspondents on the occasion of the second anniversary of his inauguration, which is also the halfway point of his mandate.

“I said that I am respectful of the institutions, I am the guarantor and protector of the institutions as president of the republic. Now, as President of the Republic I am also the protector and guarantor of rights and in particular I have believed and continue to believe beyond the conjuncture that (…) the insurance measures are, in my opinion, and should be, extremely exceptional measures “, Justified before wielding the presumption of innocence and that” every citizen who has to answer before the Justice can do so in freedom. “

Uribe and Duque have always maintained some differences, more in substance than in form, and in these two years the current president has shown to have a more conciliatory disposition than his mentor. That position cost him even criticism from the most right-wing sector of the Democratic Center. Duque is not an Uribe member, but he needs that political current to govern.

Praise

However, his accolades have never been more meaningful. “A person who has held the presidency of the republic twice, who has been a defender of legality, a defender of the rule of law, who is also a senator of the republic, who in order to be able to move around the country must request the permission of the Board of Directors of Congress, on pain of losing his inauguration (…) it seems to me that they are also very powerful arguments so that he can exercise his defense in freedom, ”he emphasized.

These considerations also have to do, ultimately, with the peace accords with the FARC reached in 2016 by Juan Manuel Santos, a process that Uribe always rejected and Duque must now apply despite his opposition. That is why the president tries to appeal to the state of opinion of the country to spin a reflection that benefits Uribe. ”I must also invite the country to deep reflections, and reflections on the present and the future of the country. So that a person who has served Colombia is not allowed to defend himself in freedom, but that we have criminals against humanity convicted in Congress and who are also sub judice in transitional justice and that they can also do it not only in freedom, but that they are guaranteed never to go to prison if, in quotation marks, they tell the whole truth, it seems to me that it is a great imbalance ”, continued Duque in reference to the ex-guerrillas of the defunct FARC guerrilla, turned into a political party and with the right to ten seats in Congress guaranteed by the agreements.

The president spoke of Jesús Santrich, who withdrew from the peace process and ran away. “I believe that these inconsistencies are important that I can raise for public reflection, because those are reflections that have to do with the present and future of the country,” he maintained. “I have been, am and will be a believer in his innocence and in his honor,” he concluded by defending his right to speak like any citizen.

That right is in itself a risky bet, since Uribe is linked to several investigations into corruption, espionage, paramilitarism and the more than 2,000 extrajudicial executions of civilians – according to the Prosecutor’s Office – perpetrated by the military during his two terms and presented as guerrillas killed in combat.