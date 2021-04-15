The Minister of Finance of Colombia, Alberto Carrasquilla, during a congress of businessmen in Medellín last August. DAVID ESTRADA / Reuters

The government of Iván Duque aspires to cover the fiscal gap left in Colombia by the spending derived from the pandemic with a new tax reform that he presented to Congress this Thursday, the third of his term and the first in a Latin American country since the The emergence of the coronavirus disrupted the political and economic agendas of the region. In the legislative project, which the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, outlined in a press conference, it is proposed that the country return to the “sustainable paths of indebtedness”.

“The fiscal impact that the pandemic crisis has had has implied a vision that is not limited to 2020, but also affects us in 2021,” Carrasquilla explained at the beginning of his presentation. The Ministry of Finance calculates a fiscal deficit of 7.8% of GDP for 2020 that could rise to 8.6% for this year. “We need to do fiscal policy taking into account many considerations. The first and most important in a medium and long term sense is that we have to reverse the significant increases in indebtedness ”, he highlighted.

The reform, which the Government has insisted on framing as social and has called Sustainable Solidarity Law, will impact on the pockets of Colombians and a difficult transition in the legislature awaits him in a year prior to the 2022 elections. Although it was preceded by the controversy around levying the value added tax (VAT) on basic products such as sugar, salt, chocolate or coffee, the Executive gave up that idea. The 110-page text, on the other hand, does contemplate VAT of 19% on public services in strata 4, 5 and 6 – the upper half in the Colombian system. The basket of taxed assets would go from 39% to 43%, according to the Ministry of Finance. The base of taxpayers who must pay rent will also increase in a staggered manner, which will include people who earn from 2.5 million Colombian pesos, about 700 dollars.

A ceiling for public spending

Regarding public spending, it puts a ceiling on the national budget by proposing that it be increased below the inflation target for each year until 2026, and grants President Duque extraordinary powers for one semester to liquidate and restructure entities for the purpose to reduce expenses. It also promises to strengthen and target social spending to reduce poverty. He proposes that the program Solidarity Income created to mitigate the pandemic is a permanent basic income, which would provide the equivalent of between 20 and 150 dollars per household, depending on the level of poverty.

The reform “is necessary to maintain credibility, the trust that has always existed in our country at a time when the entire planet will be competing for debt resources in the coming years,” Duque said the day before. In all the discussions that have preceded it, the president has tried to highlight a social component. “Talk about [reforma] Taxation is not correct, I explain it in the following way: the pandemic has brought four major effects: poverty, unemployment, deficit and indebtedness. Today we have to reconcile an ambitious social agenda to contain the effects on poverty and unemployment, and at the same time stabilize public finances ”, he had defended a month ago in an interview with EL PAÍS.

In Colombia “there has been limited progress in structural reforms, partly related to difficulties in building a broad consensus in favor of reforms,” ​​the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) noted in its annual report. Going for Growth 2021, posted on Wednesday. “At the end of 2018, the authorities approved a much-needed and welcome tax reform, which was nevertheless annulled by the Constitutional Court, forcing the government to pass it again at the end of 2019. This long process consumed significant political capital. The COVID crisis could rekindle the appetite to discuss more structural reforms, but with the elections in 2022 the political window to do so is short, “warned the OECD – to which Colombia has belonged since last year.

That reform – baptized as Economic Growth Law– progressively lowered taxes on large companies, and ended up fueling the wave of demonstrations against the Duque government that shook the country at the end of 2019. The street was only deactivated with the confinement measures caused by a health crisis that At the same time, it has aggravated social unrest. Despite the fact that Colombia is going through the third wave of the pandemic, labor and student organizations have already called a national strike against the new reform for April 28.

Social helps

The fourth largest economy in Latin America suffered a 6.8% drop in its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, the largest in recorded history. By making transfers to vulnerable households, it spent the equivalent of 5.7% of its GDP on support, loans and guarantees, according to a report by the International Monetary Fund, and increased its debt. The Government needs to increase collection by at least 15 trillion pesos, about 1.5% of GDP – although the text aims to collect around 2% of GDP.

Tax reform bills in the country are usually presented as structural to leave Congress modified when they are approved, and the current one has faced enormous resistance since before the Government uncovered its letters. Although Duque has consolidated legislative majorities that previously eluded him, political leaders from very diverse sectors have voiced objections. “It is going to end the Colombian economy,” the former liberal president César Gaviria has lashed out, while former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras, from Cambio Radical, described it as a “true national nonsense”.

“Some risk rating agencies have welcomed the reform, but will not give a verdict until the project has completed its legislative process,” warns the consultant. Colombia Risk Analysis in a note to his clients in which he anticipates probable modifications based on the political conveniences of the parties. “What they are looking for is for the Government to have a long-term sustainable income structure that aligns its tax structure to OECD standards, contains a serious plan to reduce debt and substantially adjusts the fiscal deficit and spending. . Clearly, it will be a titanic effort for the Government to be able to align public spending, the fiscal deficit, the tax structure and expand subsidies during the current political cycle ”, he concludes.

