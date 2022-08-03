Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iván Duque: controversial statement about América de Cali and Atlético Nacional

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Iván Duque, America from Cali
Photo:

Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

The president of Colombia spoke of the team of which he is a fan. Social networks react.

Starting next August 7, Iván Duque Márquez will cease to be the president of Colombia after Gustavo Petro officially takes office.

In the midst of the balances made by the outgoing president, sport has been one of the topics for which he has been consulted the most.

In the midst of his reports for the support of national sport, the organization of the women’s Copa América, the non-realization of the men’s due to the context of the national framework and the functioning of the first Ministry of Sport, Duque decided to talk about the team he is a fan of: América de Cali.

See also  Tolima vs. National: the time has come for the final battle for the star

His words about the scarlet box have aroused all kinds of comments on social networks.

(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana raises his voice: ‘golden condition’ to renew with Arkea).

‘America has a title that Nacional does not have’

Ivan Duke

President Duque assured that he will continue to be a constructive voice and that he will support what he believes he should support and will give his opinion on what he considers he should support.

Photo:

Maurice Moreno. TIME

This Wednesday, in dialogue with ‘RCN Radio’, Duque spoke about his legacy in sports matters.

During the conversation, the subject of América de Cali came up, the team of which he is a fan.

In this regard, he said: “America, during my four years, won two years (sic)”.

Then he recalled a conversation with a man from the station in question.

“To annoy him, I told him: ‘America has a title that National does not have: the B‘”.

The statements have been highly commented on social networks.

See also  The 10 best goalkeepers in LaLiga

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Iván #Duque #controversial #statement #América #Cali #Atlético #Nacional

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chile: alert for a huge 64-meter hole that appeared out of nowhere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.