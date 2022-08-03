Iván Duque: controversial statement about América de Cali and Atlético Nacional

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME
The president of Colombia spoke of the team of which he is a fan. Social networks react.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 03, 2022, 10:24 AM
Starting next August 7, Iván Duque Márquez will cease to be the president of Colombia after Gustavo Petro officially takes office.
In the midst of the balances made by the outgoing president, sport has been one of the topics for which he has been consulted the most.
In the midst of his reports for the support of national sport, the organization of the women’s Copa América, the non-realization of the men’s due to the context of the national framework and the functioning of the first Ministry of Sport, Duque decided to talk about the team he is a fan of: América de Cali.
His words about the scarlet box have aroused all kinds of comments on social networks.
(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana raises his voice: ‘golden condition’ to renew with Arkea).
‘America has a title that Nacional does not have’
This Wednesday, in dialogue with ‘RCN Radio’, Duque spoke about his legacy in sports matters.
During the conversation, the subject of América de Cali came up, the team of which he is a fan.
In this regard, he said: “America, during my four years, won two years (sic)”.
Then he recalled a conversation with a man from the station in question.
“To annoy him, I told him: ‘America has a title that National does not have: the B‘”.
The statements have been highly commented on social networks.
More news
SPORTS
August 03, 2022, 10:24 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iván #Duque #controversial #statement #América #Cali #Atlético #Nacional
Leave a Reply