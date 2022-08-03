Iván Duque: controversial statement about América de Cali and Atlético Nacional

Starting next August 7, Iván Duque Márquez will cease to be the president of Colombia after Gustavo Petro officially takes office.

In the midst of the balances made by the outgoing president, sport has been one of the topics for which he has been consulted the most.

In the midst of his reports for the support of national sport, the organization of the women’s Copa América, the non-realization of the men’s due to the context of the national framework and the functioning of the first Ministry of Sport, Duque decided to talk about the team he is a fan of: América de Cali.

His words about the scarlet box have aroused all kinds of comments on social networks.

‘America has a title that Nacional does not have’

President Duque assured that he will continue to be a constructive voice and that he will support what he believes he should support and will give his opinion on what he considers he should support. Photo: Maurice Moreno. TIME

This Wednesday, in dialogue with ‘RCN Radio’, Duque spoke about his legacy in sports matters.

During the conversation, the subject of América de Cali came up, the team of which he is a fan.

In this regard, he said: “America, during my four years, won two years (sic)”.

Then he recalled a conversation with a man from the station in question.

“To annoy him, I told him: ‘America has a title that National does not have: the B‘”.

The statements have been highly commented on social networks.

