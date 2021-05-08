The president of Colombia, Iván Duque called for an end to road blockades within the framework of the mass protests against his government, while trying to defuse the crisis through a dialogue with different sectors, which started on Friday and will continue through the weekend and Monday.

On Friday the president met with an opposition alliance and this Saturday he planned a meeting with young people, protagonists of the mobilizations in different cities.

“The rejection has to be categorical to these expressions that are violent,” declared the president after a meeting with the media on Friday.

The demonstrations, which were violently repressed and are felt with special force in the main cities, Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, completed ten days this Friday, although less crowded than at the beginning of the week.

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez and other members of the government, this Friday, during the dialogue with opposition leaders. Photo: DPA

However, new incidents were recorded. As night fell, a armed attack A medical mission in Cali left at least “three seriously injured”, Natali González, undersecretary of Human Rights of the mayor’s office, told AFP news agency.

Duque referred earlier to several road and highway blockades that led to shortage of fuel, food and medicine in cities like Cali (southwest) or Pereira (Risaralda, center-west).

Since the crisis erupted on April 28, there have been 733 roadblocks, according to the government.

With little more than a year to go before the end of his term, the president faces pressure in the streets fueled by police repression. At least 26 people died in the massive mobilizations of the last ten days and, according to authorities, there are 680 civilians and 826 uniformed injured.

Although mostly peaceful, some protests led to violent clashes with the police and destruction that the government links to “vandalism fueled by illegal armed groups.”

But the public force is under strong questioning for alleged human rights violations that have earned him unusual criticism from the international community.

“I feel that there cannot be a dialogue when you speak and are killed,” there will be discussions “when the people are respected and listened to,” Laura Ramírez, a 17-year-old nursing student, told AFP during one of the demonstrations in Bogotá. .

This Friday, Duque reaffirmed his desire for dialogue. “Yes to the conversation, yes to build, but definitely not to the blockades, because the blockades are not peaceful, they are altering the rights” of citizens, he said.

Despite the government’s call for dialogue, the demonstrations were repeated this Friday in Bogotá and other cities in Colombia. Photo: AFP

Round of dialogue

Before the advance of the protests, Duque started conversations with different social and political forces in search of a way out of the social crisis that basically points towards a change in the direction of the government.

The opposition alliance Coalición de la Esperanza was the first to meet with the government. Before the meeting on Friday, he had stated that his objective was “to demand from the president a genuine, concrete and effective dialogue with the strike committee.”

On Saturday the president had planned meet with young people, the most visible group of this widespread malaise.

Duque expressed his intention to also dialogue with the Unemployment Committee, which brings together the main dissatisfied sectors.

“We are in a position to listen to them, and also to listen to all of them (…) those who protest, those who do not protest,” the president told the press.

The organization said it will only sit down to talk if the government agrees to discuss a reform of the police, a basic income of 250 dollars for the poorest, the suspension of the announced aerial spraying of drug crops with glyphosate and “the demilitarization of fields and cities,” among other requests.

Protests in various countries



Hundreds of Colombians abroad added their voices to the protest that began against a project – already discarded by popular pressure – that raised taxes, but which gradually escalated to become a movement of rejection of government policies, amid the deterioration economic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A march in Madrid, Spain, this Saturday, in support of the protests in Colombia. Photo: REUTERS

The protesters expressed themselves in front of the consulates in Lima, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Barcelona and Madrid, among others.

“I feel a lot of sadness, anger, pain, helplessness for not being able to help. They are killing our youth, there are massacres every night by the police,” Gisselle Ríos, 35, told AFP from Barcelona.

Response to international criticism

Faced with harsh criticism from the international community for the violent crackdown on protests, the government rejected this Friday the “external pronouncements” without “objectivity” in the face of the social crisis.

“Colombia will continue to be a country open to international scrutiny. But we will always reject external pronouncements that do not reflect objectivity, and that seek to feed polarization and prevent consensus building in our homeland,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UN, the European Union, the Organization of American States (OAS), human rights organizations and countries such as the United States denounced the disproportionate use of force by the police.

This Friday, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, joined the demands and condemned the cases of “torture and murder committed by the forces of order” In colombia.

Source: AFP and DPA

CB