Iván Duque with Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, the new Foreign Minister of Colombia, at the Casa de Nariño, in Bogotá. Presidency of Colombia / EFE

The vice president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, will be Iván Duque’s new chancellor amid a wave of international criticism of the repression of the protests that this Wednesday marks three weeks. With the appointment, conservative politics rule out launching her presidential candidacy for next year’s elections and will remain as head of Colombian diplomacy to face the political crisis unleashed by the massive mobilizations that have cornered the Government.

“I have asked him to assume the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out various tasks,” said Duque when announcing the appointment of Ramírez, which occurs ten days after the disqualification begins for officials who wish to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Among them, he stressed, to represent Colombia in multilateral spaces, “where we want to reaffirm not only the democratic spirit of our country, but also the conviction of being a country always respectful of human rights and always committed to the unrestricted defense of values democratic ”.

Last week, the political crisis unleashed by the massive protests against the Government took the hitherto Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claudia Blum, who had been temporarily replaced by the Vice Chancellor, Adriana Mejía. The Chancellor was the second loss from the Cabinet in the midst of the storm, as the demonstrations had already caused the resignation of Alberto Carrasquilla, the Minister of Finance who presented the failed tax reform that was the spark of social discontent that is now amalgamating around multiple Causes.

Blum had scheduled a trip to Europe to explain the Colombian government’s version of the protests and counteract the negative image left by the police repression, which seems like the most urgent task of the new head of Colombian diplomacy. The world has watched Colombia with concern in the face of disturbing episodes of disproportionate use of force and police brutality. Human Rights Watch has received credible reports of 55 deaths since the protests began on April 28 and has denounced that the security forces were responsible for at least 14 homicides.

In various pronouncements, the international community has voiced its objections to the handling of the crisis, and even the UN has asked to guarantee the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to protest. In the midst of this wave of criticism, those of several Democrats have abounded in the US Congress, where key budget and cooperation issues for Bogotá are defined. More than 50 legislators went one step further and sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking the Joe Biden Administration to suspend assistance to the Colombian police. “Colombia’s security forces, especially its National Police, are more unleashed than we have ever seen,” lamented the congressmen of the Andean country’s main ally.

With a long curriculum in public service, Ramírez has also been the first woman to serve as Colombian Defense Minister, as well as Foreign Trade Minister, and a new presidential candidacy was taken for granted before the protests erupted. She will be the third chancellor of the Duque Government. Blum had arrived in Foreign Affairs in November 2019 to replace the then Foreign Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who assumed the Defense portfolio and died of covid last January.

