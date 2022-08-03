The President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, during a meeting at the diplomatic residence of the United Kingdom, in New York, on September 22, 2021. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Iván Duque is packing his bags to get out of power and in a few days he will return to the real world, the one he tried so hard to avoid during his four years in office in which he governed Colombia under the Peter Pan syndrome. Since he was elected, Duque has never stopped behave like a capricious child of those who believes that the world revolves around him.

In his imagination, he invented a Never Neverland so that he and his friends could dedicate themselves to having a good time —to living tasty—, without having to answer to anyone. He traveled with his friends around the world, at the expense of Colombians, spreading his fables and inventing wars that he never waged. He had time for his Vallenato parrandas and to tour an island that had been devastated by a hurricane on an ATV, and he had the luxury of recording videos in English so that we Colombians would realize how well he spoke that language.

This is how he governed these four years. Locked in his childish and daffodil world, resisting growing up, exaggerating and magnifying his small achievements and holding others responsible for his big failures.

He blamed the government of his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, for the increase in the murders of social leaders during his government, and he pointed to the young people who went out to protest in the streets in the social outbreak of being the cause of the economic losses that entrepreneurs suffered in the time of pandemic.

In his travels around the world, Duque tried to create a lie that he was the great defender of the peace agreement when in fact he did everything to end it and suffocate it. His first year in government was invested in seeing how he would put an end to the JEP, the court of transitional justice that was created with the peace accords to try those responsible for the atrocious crimes that were committed during the 60-year war against the FARC. He allowed his political cronies to plunder the money destined for the implementation of peace and until the end of his mandate he refused to recognize the abuses committed by the military in terms of human rights during the war. His vaunted commitment to the implementation of the peace agreement was a lie that Duque fabricated to ingratiate himself with the international community that does have its eyes on Colombia.

Duque also insists on presenting himself as the hero who pulled the country out of the pandemic crisis. But, in the real world, his government was a setback in almost all orders.

His government leaves us with a fiscal deficit that is the highest in the last 70 years and a much poorer and more unequal country than four years ago. During the pandemic, Duque benefited his business friends with aid and forgot about the middle class and the most vulnerable. The consequences of that way of governing were disastrous for Colombia because the country went back more than a decade in the fight against poverty during his government.

Our President Peter Pan didn’t just rule to please his business friends. He was also very generous with his political cronies. Duque favored with large contracts and perks the powerful and corrupt political elites of the regions that ended up being his support. In Congress he gave fuel to reforms that the country did not need, but that did satisfy the bureaucratic thirst of the corrupt political mafias and that, with his blessing, ended up taking over the control organisms.

While his buddies were doing their thing, the president had fun playing the green president and fabricating false figures for the international audience about his successes in the fight against deforestation. According to Duque, his government is the titan in the fight against climate change because it managed to curb the rate of deforestation for this last quarter. The truth is that in his government the highest deforestation rate in the history of Colombia was recorded, with 700,000 hectares of forest devastated. That’s what the official figures say.

Duque also opposed the Colombian Congress approving the Escazú agreement, that treaty signed in 2019 by several Latin American and Caribbean countries and which advocates the adoption of transparent policies on access to information, which promotes the citizen participation and creates mechanisms for the protection of environmental defenders. The president decided to support the unions and businessmen who do not want to endorse the agreement, considering that it binds them to commitments with the communities that they are not willing to grant.

Duque will not go down in history for great things, but he will be remembered for his ability to sing vallenatos and hit tile, two things he always did very well.

In the original story it is said that Peter Pan not only did not want to grow up, but he did not let others mature. That happened to Colombia in these four years. Those who wanted to mature and yearned for change were seen as enemies and those who bowed to their childish designs became supporting actors in a fable invented by Duque, the president who refused to grow up.

His departure from power returns to Colombian politics a connection and empathy with reality that we had lost. It was time.

