The level of disapproval by citizens of the presidents of Latin American countries remained at high levels in March and April, according to data from a regional presidential image poll released Monday in Buenos Aires.

According to the most recent bimonthly monitoring of presidential approval in 18 Latin American countries, prepared by the non-governmental organization Legislative Directory, most of the governments in the region are consolidating at high or very high levels of disapproval and even those who are in the initial stage of their mandates experience accelerated declines in approval.

“There is a very solid trend evidenced in high disapprovals -above the approval levels-, in most of the presidencies of the region,” observed Mario Riorda, president of the Latin American Association for Research in Electoral Campaigns and director of the Master’s in Political Communication of the Austral University, when analyzing the results of the survey.

The expert pointed out that currently two phenomena are combined in the region: rapid drops in approval at the short start of government mandates and consolidated disapproval in “taxed or hyper-taxed” formats.

Presidents Approval Ranking

According to the survey, the ranking of Latin American presidents with the highest level of approval is led by the Mexican Andrés López Obrador (56% approval), followed by the Chilean Gabriel Boric (39%), the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro (30%), the Colombian Iván Duque (26%), the Argentine Alberto Fernández (25%) and the Peruvian Pedro Castillo (22%).

While, The ranking of disapproval is headed by Castillo (71%), followed by Duque (69%), Fernández (60%), Bolsonaro (53%), López Obrador (41%) and Boric (41%).

In net terms, discounting the percentage of disapproval from the percentage of approval, only López Obrador remained in positive territory (15%), while the highest net level of disapproval is held by Castillo (-49%), followed by Duque (-39%). ), Fernández (-35%), Bolsonaro (-23%) and Boric (-2%).

“Those who are doing poorly in terms of public opinion have not known how to surf governability in the context of broken party political systems. The atomization has generated expectations that were not easy to satisfy. And the historical political parties are no longer enough to sustain governability or else, strong leaderships of the past, accompanying, have not known how to contribute positively in these processes, such as Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia, for exampleRiorda said.

He added that those who are doing poorly in terms of public opinion have sometimes embodied “closed leadership”, governing “in a tribal way with closed, dogmatic, inflexible, excluding dynamics, such as the Brazilian case”, while in other cases “they have not known recognize that they arrived because the predecessors were very bad, not on their own merits” and on other occasions “they have been pure shell”, an “advertising product that had nothing to do with a government project”.

“Of course they are just a few edges to analyze. The economic situation, the media systems, the social actors, all have influenced and contributed to each situation. Despite this, the truth is that many who reach the government suffer, they suffer from it. And so does society,” he said.

Concerns in Latin America

According to the survey, inflation, which has accelerated in the region since the war in Ukraine, is the main cause of concern for citizens in Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica, and it is among the most important in Brazil, where, in addition, it is the most pessimistic economic indicator.

In Argentina and Brazil, the people surveyed consider that the Government is very responsible for the inflationary scenario and they doubt the ability of the Executive to manage it.

The youngest president in Chile’s history has an approval rating of 39 percent. Photo: Alberto Valdes. EFE

In Chile, meanwhile, the population assigns more responsibility to the business community than to the government, although it believes that the possibilities of controlling inflation depend on the Executive.

Just over 9 out of 10 citizens warn that the cost of living has increased in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, the latter country where 81% of those surveyed say that their income is not enough to cover their expenses.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE

