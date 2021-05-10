The president of Colombia, Iván Duque. PRESIDENCY COLOMBIA / Europa Press

Various calamities have combined to shake Colombians with a tragic storm. Some are peculiar to the country, but others are shared by the rest of the region. That is the reason why in Colombia other nations are watching. As if it were sensed that it is a prophetic mirror.

One of the factors driving the crisis is the social deterioration derived from the pandemic. Colombia appears, according to ECLAC, in third place on the list of Latin American countries in which poverty has expanded the most since the coronavirus appeared. Those who do not have income to live with dignity went from being 31.7% to being 38.7% of the population. There are 500,000 businesses that had to close their doors. And unemployment reached more than 4 million people. Many of these new poor are young people, who have been left without a job or without a university.

The misery especially affects a large mass of Venezuelan immigrants. Many specialists place it at about two million people. Lacking income, many of them fall into crime.

The demonstrations that have been going on for almost two weeks, with blockades that threaten with shortages in large cities, are often contaminated by vandalism. It should not be surprising. Violent groups have nested in Colombian society for decades. The guerrillas are reluctant to disappear. The narco is still active. And the most powerful families organize their own private militias, especially in rural areas. If there is something left over, it is weapons.

In this social context a weak government operates. The presidency of Iván Duque exhibits two original weaknesses. The leader of the Democratic Center, the ruling party, is not Duque. It is Álvaro Uribe, who exercises a very active patronage, suffocating at times. In addition, Duque came to power with a victory that was only verified in the second electoral round. In the first round he obtained around 7.6 million votes. To reach 53.98% in the second, he had to add 2.7 million votes that, strictly speaking, did not elect him. They rejected his rival, the left-wing populist Gustavo Petro, who gathered around 8 million votes in that ballot. It means that Duque’s initial base of support was made up of a very conditional ring.

There is another weakness in the Colombian presidency that emerged with the exercise. Duque is a technocrat who seems much more aware of what happens in the algebra of Excel spreadsheets than in the complex and invertebrate Colombian community. Some of his collaborators, such as Alberto Carrasquilla, who was expelled from the Ministry of Finance due to the turbulence of these days, exaggerate that condition to the genre of the cartoon. Only this atrophy of sensibility can explain the tax reform that blew Colombia up.

Duque and Carrasquilla could not have been better inspired from a theoretical point of view. Both refused to finance the imbalances in public accounts with monetary issuance, for the most part generated by the social programs imposed by the epidemic. They feared that this path would disenchant the credit rating agencies and lead to some reprimand from the OECD. That is why they chose to modify the taxes.

The proposal had a progressive chapter, at first glance, impeccable: it accentuated the burden on those who have a greater tax capacity. This spirit of equity allowed calling this tax law, following a current fashion in these days, the Solidarity Law. However, the officials did not warn of the impact that, among other measures, the 19% Value Added Tax (VAT) would have on public services for the middle class sectors, already heavily punished by the contraction of almost 7 % of GDP that was recorded last year. It was also planned to charge income tax to people who received a salary greater than $ 633 per month, in a country where the minimum wage is $ 234. The menu of innovations included a crazy initiative in the middle of a plague: VAT of 19% would be applied to funeral services. Blindness to what the consultant Miguel Herrera calls the “symbolic line” of the tax package.

To the lack of opportunity, a terrible explanation of the program was added. Society reacted enraged. The demonstrations began, as often happens in these times, by the spontaneous exit to the streets of those who wanted to express their disagreement. Above all, dissatisfied young people. On this effervescent movement the union organizations were mounted, especially that of the truck drivers, led by the Single Central of Workers (CUT). In rural areas, this presence is combined with that of indigenous groups. Thus began the blockades of the large communication routes that allow access to the cities. No weapons, no violence.

A third phenomenon, much less massive, but more shocking, has been the masked irruption of shock groups that have deep roots in Colombian life. They are drug groups, who push for control of public space. Guerrilla factions, especially the National Liberation Army, and paramilitary factions. The action of these gangs explains the violence and vandalism, capable of attacking with weapons or setting fire to police stations with agents inside.

In the center of this chaotic scene Duque emerges, alone. Its reform was a failure not only for the content. Also by method. When Uribe distanced himself from the president, it was noted that the undertaking had not even been discussed within the ruling party.

In the midst of the disorder, the reform was withdrawn and Carrasquilla had to resign from the Ministry of Finance. He was replaced by his colleague from Commerce, José Manuel Restrepo. As soon as he took office, Restrepo announced that the plan to renew the fleet of warplanes was suspended. That program involved an expense of about $ 3.6 billion. To get an idea of ​​its meaning: the tax reform that Duque had to resign aspired to raise the equivalent of $ 6.6 billion. It is still not understood how in the midst of such an adjustment the Government planned to launch itself into such spending on Defense. Restrepo announced that there will be tax changes, but much less draconian. Now it aims to improve Treasury revenues by $ 3.6 billion.

Duque’s isolation has a territorial dimension. None of the mayors of the big cities has an affinity with his party. Claudia López Hernández, the mayor of Bogotá, is a center-left leader who often disputes with Duque, especially in the focus on citizen security. The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, is an independent politician who worked in the government of Juan Manuel Santos, with whom Uribe has a bitter conflict. At the head of Cali is Jorge Iván Ospina, a politician from the center, who has so far had better communication with the central government.

Although the police are national, all three have coordinating functions in their cities. López Hernández has come out in the last hours to discourage street concentrations, which put Bogotá on the brink of collapse, when the epidemic is reaching a peak. Quintero, on the other hand, has not disqualified the protest. And he boasts that there is no violence in Medellín. The one who appears cornered is Ospina, in Cali: the social protest is being mixed with pre-existing armed conflicts, in an area where the main coca plantations of the country are spread. The mayor suggested, in the interview that Juan Diego Quesada made for EL PAÍS, that underneath the popular agitation there is a factious confrontation whose destiny is to impose a bloody order while the police remain overwhelmed.

Duque tries in these hours to reconnect his Administration. It builds very discreet bridges towards opposition leaders such as Germán Vargas Llera or César Gaviria. And look for the moment to talk with Francisco Maltés, the leader of the CUT.

Opposite Duque stands the only visible candidate for next year’s presidential elections: Petro. It exceeds 30% of voting intention. It is what he recorded for the same time of the previous electoral process, when he came out second, behind the current president. First excited by the protest mobilizations, in recent days, when violence was gaining space, the populist Petro began to speak out cautiously. He knows well that the strategy of Uribe’s followers, who are generally very conservative, is to present the unrest that is experienced today in the streets of the country as the daily landscape that would have to be expected in a possible government of his. In this framework, the video that was leaked from a chat of Foreign Minister Claudia Blum accusing Petro of participating in a conspiracy with Nicolás Maduro and narco-terrorists must be interpreted.

The business community has the same perception. This explains why the National Association of Entrepreneurs have offered their own emergency tax law, with extraordinary contributions to solve the social crisis.

Duque must also break an international isolation. Repressive violence has inspired condemnations from human rights organizations but also from governments. With a big news: Joe Biden’s international officials, instead of backing the Administration, have expressed concern about the repressive spillover. It is a very significant signal for Duque, who should have made it clear with some emphasis that he had no preferences for Donald Trump in the US elections. This game is important: Colombia has been Washington’s main ally in the region. Perhaps the dissonance now explains the rumors that Duque is considering Chancellor Blum leaving office.

