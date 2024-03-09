Ivan D'Amore – 32 years old, policeman resident in Preganziol and already suspended from duty at Tessera airport – and Merceby Primera Morales, a 50-year-old Colombian, were arrested flagrantly by agents of the Treviso Flying Squad, accused of managing and exploiting prostitution. For months the two had been earning large sums by renting houses to around fifteen prostitutes.

D'Amore – coordinator of Fratelli d'Italia in Preganziol, where he ran as a candidate for the 2019 municipal elections with manifestos with which he supported the fight against prostitution – has been out of the party since 2022. After the guarantee interrogations, he was released with obligation to sign and the maintenance of the charge of aiding and abetting. He allegedly admitted to the investigating judge that he knew that the guests in the apartments were prostitutes, but that he had only asked for money to sublet the houses. The alleged accomplice is still in prison.

Among the other proposals he had presented was that of establishing an operations room with video surveillance and evening shifts of the local police to combat prostitution along the Terraglio, as well as thefts and the need to guarantee road safety. D'Amore, however, was not elected but the polls still gave him great satisfaction, connoting him as the list's record preference holder with 111 personal votes, 28.1% of the civic vote. It felt like a stepping stone. In the space of just over three years, however, things have totally changed and the Fratelli d'Italia club of which he was the secretary was placed under commissionership.