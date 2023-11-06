Iván Cruz died today, November 6, 2023, at the age of 77, according to the information provided by the musical composer’s wife to RPP. The national singer suffered from various illnesses in recent years that had taken a toll on his health. However, he always remained active and clinging to his passion for music. The reasons behind his death have not yet been confirmed.

Who was Iván Cruz?

The world of Peruvian music mourns the departure of one of its greatest exponents. Iván Cruz, known as the ‘King of Bolero’, died today, November 6. He was 77 years old.

Not only the wife of the remembered singer made public the news of Cruz’s death in an interview with RPP, but also the Peruvian artist Rulli Rendo He announced what happened through a photo on his Facebook account.

Victor Francisco de la Cruz Dávila, better known as Iván Cruz, was born in Callao, on January 10, 1946, where he forged his successful career as a singer and composer of boleros. His talent was known by a large part of the Latin American public, with popular songs such as ‘Vagabond’, ‘Alien’, ‘I toast’ and others.

Although he is known for his skill with boleros, the Peruvian performer began his career as a ballad singer in 1973. Two years later, the artistic director of the FTA label (RCA Victor), Marco Antonio Collazos, suggested that he try his luck with the musical genre that would mark his artistic life; He thus recorded his first two singles: ‘You tell me you’re leaving and ‘Waiter, give me another drink.’

During his extensive career in the world of music, Cruz won dozens of gold and platinum records with more than four decades of singing, in addition to taking his art to various countries in the region.