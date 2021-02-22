Iván Cruz received a tribute in the Women in command program this Monday, February 22. The Peruvian singer is in poor health after contracting COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

At the tribute, he introduced himself Tony Cruz, son of the bolerista, who spoke about his father’s condition.

The morning space shared messages addressed to the artist from figures in the middle, among them, imitators and part of the cast of I am, great battles.

Karen schwarz, host of the imitation program, was hopeful for the singer’s exit from the delicate situation in which he finds himself. “I know that he is going to continue, that he is going to move forward,” said the former Miss Peru.

For its part, Tony Succar expressed his feelings for his colleague. “We are praying a lot for you, Iván Cruz. Faith is the most important thing. The moods. It is a difficult time. I do believe that God will help you. It is an honor to be able to send you this message ”, were his words.

I am imitators dedicate messages to Iván Cruz

Carlos Burga, an imitator of José José, also dedicated a few words to the ‘King of the bolero’.

“Iván, I send you a big hug. God bless you always. I hope you get out of this difficult situation that is hitting everyone. You are strong. I know that you are a great man and that you have risen many times from the ground, “he said.

“Iván, I send you a big hug. Take care of yourself, get well. You’ve always been a very powerful man, man. We hope to see you again on stage ”, he also added. Tony cam, who took advantage of the cameras to comment on the musician.

Iván Cruz, latest news:

