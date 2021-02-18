Iván Cruz, one of the best known and most loved Peruvian singers, joined the list of characters in the show that you have caught the coronavirus.

The bolero player was admitted to the Naval hospital, because he presented health problems due to COVID-19, Trome announced.

According to the indicated medium, the state of Ivan Cruz is compromised, since have diabetes and hypertension, and his family is praying for his speedy recovery ”.

Recently, the interpreter of songs like “Me dices que te vas”, “Vagabundo” and “Ajena”, who turned 75 on January 10, was honored for his artistic career El reventonazo de la chola.

“I feel something very deep, but the first thing is my gratitude to God because thanks to him I am what I am. Composer, performer, musician, author; I owe everything I am to him and to all of my Peru ”, expressed Iván Cruz in November of last year.

“I believe that walking in humility helped me somewhat. I never looked, as famous as I am, over someone’s shoulder. God knows that when I was I was helping people and I think that’s why I’m blessed, “added the singer.

Iván Cruz regrets the lack of diffusion of boleros on the radio

Ivan Cruz He confessed that he is saddened that many songs by bolero artists are not broadcast on local radio stations.

“Sometimes tears come to my eyes when I listen to the radio and I realize that they have forgotten ours. In other countries the great singers have had a bust raised. Leo Dan has a bust in Santiago, for example, and here the Peruvian singers who gave awards to Peru have nothing, “said the artist in a last interview (October 2020) with La República.

Iván Cruz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.