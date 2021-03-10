Iván Cruz, who was discharged after overcoming COVID-19 at the end of February, gave an exclusive interview for La banda del chino. In this meeting, the ‘King of the bolero’ was concerned, as he faces economic problems having been unable to work for almost a year due to the pandemic.

The singer said that in this situation he has decided mortgage your assets and properties, in addition to putting up for sale the building that it has in the constitutional province of Callao, to pay the debt of the treatment it received in order to combat the coronavirus. “I’m selling everything I can,” said the bolero, who fought against the coronavirus for approximately 30 days at the Naval Hospital.

During the interview with La banda del chino, Ivan Cruz indicated that those who want to collaborate with their case can contact 902 881 992 or by making a voluntary contribution to the BCP account 192-16109144-0-61.

On the other hand, the interpreter of “Ajena” said that after successfully defeating the COVID-19 He has started to develop liver problems, so he hopes that a health professional can support him with this.

“There are Ivan Cruz for a while ”, were the encouraging words with which the bolero player made it clear that he will never give up in the face of adversity.

Iván Cruz beats the coronavirus

At the end of February, it was announced that, at 75, the singer Iván Cruz had managed to win the battle against COVID-19.

“He remains at home, at rest and with rigorous medical treatment until his recovery is complete. Therefore, he is not receiving visits of any kind, or interviews, ”detailed ‘Papo’ Rodríguez, his representative, on Facebook.

