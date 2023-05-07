Ivan Cottini: the disease that struck the guest dancer on Domenica In

What is the disease that struck Ivan Cottini, the guest dancer on Domenica In in the episode of May 7, 2023? The artist suffers from multiple sclerosis and will perform during the episode conducted, as always, by Mara Venier. This is not the first appearance on Rai for Ivan who was a guest of the Sanremo 2020 Festival in 2020

“Finally TV understood that diversity is beauty and added value to improve society. This will be the way to break down walls of prejudice and bullying”, said Cottini giving the news of his performance in Sanremo. “For me personally it is a professional victory, as an artist. Now they have understood that I don’t want to tell myself but I just want to dance. That’s my strength.”

Who is

But who is Ivan Cottini? A 35-year-old from the Marches and a former model, Ivan discovered eight years ago that he has multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease, in an aggressive form. The first sign of the disease came one morning in 2012, when Ivan woke up unable to see in his right eye, as he told TPI in this video interview.

After receiving the diagnosis, Ivan says he has sunk into an abyss. His girlfriend at the time had left him and he couldn’t see any hope in the future. He found the strength to fight back while he was hospitalized. One night – he says – he organized a “toga party” and convinced a 75-year-old lady to do a speed race with him in a wheelchair in the clinic ward (to convince her, she even gave her a kiss on the mouth). Immediately afterwards Ivan, who had initially deleted his social profiles, reappeared on Facebook, posting images of himself with oxygen and a drip from the hospital. “It was a way of saying: this is me now, I’m ready, determined and I can’t wait to go back,” he says.

Then a new companion arrived, who was not afraid of her illness. Together they had a daughter, Viola, although, to fulfill his dream of becoming a father, Ivan stopped some medical treatments, and this led to a further worsening of his conditions. “The doctors then blacked me out,” Ivan told TPI, “but if I went back I would do it again, because now I have my cure, my daughter Viola.”

Over time, Ivan has always looked for more difficult challenges: he wanted to compete with the former swimmer Magnini in the pool and with the former footballer Ambrosini on penalties. But his redemption came with dance, to which he dedicated himself with all his heart. “I like to challenge my disease,” Ivan explained to TPI. “Do you want me to sit down? Does it take away my coordination? I challenge her by dancing”. In recent years, Ivan has performed several times on television in such programs as dancing with the Stars And Friends by Maria De Filippi. He also created a calendar dedicated to her daughter, which was his last modeling job.