Iván Cantú, Mexican prisoner at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, United States, He was executed this February 28 with lethal injection, after having been found guilty of having murdered what would be his cousin's wife and his cousin.

(We invite you to continue reading: Texas: why does the Mexican sentenced to death say he is innocent?).

My hopeful prayer is that the families, friends and loved ones of the victims will find the long-awaited sense of peace.

Cantú was executed at 06:47 pm local time (00.47 GMT) in a small room, known as the death chamber, which had green walls, sea foam and the stretcher on which the process was carried out, according to the media. The Washington Post.

“After more than two decades of multiple state and federal courts exhaustively reviewing his conviction, Ivan Cantú finally met justice tonightCollin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

“My hopeful prayer is that the families, friends and loved ones of the victims will find the long-awaited sense of peace,” he added.

Given the situation, Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of the anti-capital punishment organization Death Penalty Action, expressed the following, according to the aforementioned media: “I can't say for sure that he is innocent; but I cannot say with certainty that he is guilty.”

​

(You can read: Who is the Mexican who was sentenced to death in Texas and why?).

Last words of Iván Cantú

I would like to address the Kitchens and Mosqueda families. I want you to know that I never killed James and Amy

Before his execution, Iván Cantú expressed his last words:

“I would like to address the Kitchens and Mosqueda families. I want them to know that I never killed James and Amy. And if he had, if he had known who did it, they would have been the first to know any information he had.“, can be read in the text provided by the State of Texas Department of Criminal Justice to the media.

“I want everyone to know that I did not kill James and Amy.”insisted Cantú, who thanked his family for their support, his lawyers and personalities such as podcast producer Matt Duff, who was interested in his case.

“I would especially like to thank Matt Duff for believing in me and digging deeper and unraveling the case he made to prove to the world that I don't belong on this stretcher.to keep fighting and keep searching and doing whatever it takes to find all the answers and close the truth,” he said.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO