The “Terrible” is 46. Born in Gallarate on 26 November 1977, Ivan Basso celebrates his 46th birthday and it does so in the name of sport. Long distance runner-climber, in his career he has won the Tour of Italy (2006 and 2010) and it’s gone twice on the final podium of the Tour de France (third in 2004 and second in 2005). Today he lives in the province of Varese with his wife and 4 children and has not lost his passion for physical activity…