Ivan Bart, former president of IMG Models, had recently discovered that he was ill

Over the last few hours, an icon of fashion and style has passed away. We are talking about Ivan Bartformer president of IMG Models who passed away at the age of sixty.

Serious mourning in the world of entertainment. Recently, the fashion world lost Ivan Bart, a highly esteemed and loved face worldwide. L’announcement of his passing came directly on his Instagram profile. We are currently not aware of the causes that led to his death but, recently, Ivan had discovered that he was sick.

Before starting the career in the world of fashion he had achieved the psychology studies at New York University:

I think that having studied psychology has really helped me in this business which is about people, their desires and their motivations, which is particularly important when you are dealing with girls in their formative years.

Condolence messages for Ivan Bart

In 1994, Ivan first entered IMG Modelsand then become president of the company in the year 2014. The man has worked with numerous famous people who have written condolence messages for his disappearance. For example, Ignacio Murillo stated:

Ivan Bart changed the landscape of the modeling industry in so many ways. He saw people and recognized their potential. He has made the fashion industry more inclusive. He expanded the idea of ​​who can be a model, signing May Musk at age 68 and supporting the careers of transgender models.

Even one of the models most famous in the world, Gigi Hadidhe wanted to address his last farewell to Bart. These were his words: