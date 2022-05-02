Iván Azón, Real Zaragoza’s top scorer this season, has rejoined the group this morning and will reappear next Sunday at La Romareda against Alcorcón after missing the last two games due to the hamstring strain he suffered against Huesca.

31

He has also exercised together with his teammates Álvaro Ratón, down in Ipurúa due to a fever. On the contrary, Álvaro Giménez, who suffers from an elongation in the soleus of his left leg, and Bermejo have carried out individualized work.

Zaragoza, which has not yet been able to certify the permanence but has said goodbye to any mathematical option of play offwill rest tomorrow and resume training on Wednesday from 10:30 am at the Ciudad Deportiva.