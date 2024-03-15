Regardless of whether or not they can fight for the Liga MX title this semester, within Cruz Azul there has been a radical change. The machine went from being a forgotten team with little focus, to a team that today plays one of the best playing styles in all of national football, this courtesy of the excellent work of the celestial coach Martín Anselmi, as well as the man who signed the Argentine and built the squad, Iván Alonso, who is already thinking about assembling the squad for the summer.
Adrián Esparza, a close source of the club, reveals that the sports director is already evaluating the formation of the squad for next year, as he understands that this team requires reinforcements if the intention is to aspire to win titles. Alonso's intention is to close signings of proven quality, especially players of Mexican nationality, with 4 specific names that the Uruguayan likes.
The 4 names in question are Carlos Vela, Rodolfo Pizarro, Heriberto Jurado and Jorge Sánchez, all of whom have already been surveyed in recent times by the manager. The source states that the idea is to close the signing of at least three of these 4 players and fill the untrained position in Mexico that the machine will have available with the return of Gabriel 'toro' Fernández, thus giving Anselmi a squad much more nourished than the one the Argentine coach has right now and thus be serious candidates to win the Liga MX.
