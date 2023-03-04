17 years ago, Ronnie Sluik from Enschede forgot to register his son-to-be as an unborn child at the Dutch registry office. Now Ivan, who will turn 18 at the end of March, is facing conscription in Moldova. And war. About an innocent mistake by a naive father, and the irreparable consequences of an old law. “I have already said: Ivan, it will not work.”

