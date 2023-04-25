“I fell down the stairs, now motionless in bed.” Iva Zanicchi announces it in a video on Instagram from the bed at home. “It’s a somewhat unusual image, I don’t want to scare you”, jokes the singer who explains: “Sunday evening I returned from Rome having finished the ‘Masked Singer’ and I fell down the stairs, a horrible fall, another he would be killed. They wanted to take me to the hospital but I wanted to stay home. Now they put me to bed, motionless for 3-4 days. I did the x-rays, maybe they suspect some microfractures. If I can stay at home fine otherwise I’ll go to the hospital for a few days. I keep you informed”.

“Don’t enjoy it, please. We must always think positive – she concludes, humming Jovanotti’s song – Don’t lose your good mood. I love you”.