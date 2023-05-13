Iva Zanicchi, the video after the fall: “I’ll be back dancing soon”

“Dear friends, thank you”. Sitting in a wheelchair, Iva Zanicchi thanks her fans and colleagues for the messages she received after her bad fall a few weeks ago.

“Thank you because I received such a great affection, closeness and love that I would never have expected,” said the singer in a video posted on social media three weeks after the injury that occurred after the last episode of The Masked Singer . “I underwent this surgery, I had broken a vertebra, everything seems to have gone well. Oh well, you have to bear the pain a little, but you can live with it”, reassured Iva. “Soon I’ll be on my feet.. to sing I’m already singing and I’ll be dancing too. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, because I really didn’t expect so much”.