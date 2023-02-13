VAT Zanicchi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some private statements that certainly have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars.

A few days ago Iva Zanicchi gave an interview to the weekly ‘Vero’. Here the singer she laid bare revealing some aspects of her life not only working but also private. In detail, the singer let herself go to one confession which left everyone speechless.

Iva Zanicchi has confessed that he has to be extremely lazy. A defect that he has tried to overcome by always trying to roll up his sleeves. These were his words about it:

My mom always told me… I was aware that I had this huge flaw and as all the big lazy people usually do, I worked harder than the others, just to overcome this thing…

Iva Zanicchi comments on San Remo Festival by Amadeus: his words

The interview that Iva Zanicchi released to the weekly ‘Vero’ then continued with some statements that the singer made on the latest edition of San Remo Festival.

There singer he took the opportunity to congratulate Amadeus which once again this year recorded a real audience record. According to the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars, once again the artistic director of the Festival hit the mark. These were the words of Iva Zanicchi about it:

I think he satisfied everyone… There are really great singers and successful young people… The level of this Festival is very high…

His was not lacking thought on Anna Oxa, about which Iva Zanicchi revealed: