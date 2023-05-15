A few days after the accident, Iva Zanicchi updates her fans on her health conditions

During the day of 25 April 2023, VAT Zanicchi she was the protagonist of a bad accident. In light of this, the famous singer-songwriter was forced to stay in bed for a few days. A few weeks later, she decided to update her fans on her health conditions with a video message posted on social media. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Iva Zanicchi is one of the TV personalities most loved and famous in the world of Italian television. On April 25, 2023, the singer-songwriter suffered a serious injury fall from the stairs. L’accident it caused her to break a vertebra, for this reason she didn’t have the chance to move for a few days.

It’s not all. The woman also underwent a surgery. She gave herself theannouncement through a video message posted on his Instagram profile. In this way Zanicchi began to tell:

I underwent surgery, I had broken a vertebra. Everything seems to have gone well, you have to bear the pain a little, but you can live with it.

As for his health conditionsthe singer is facing a healing journey. Anyway, she insured all of hers fan who will soon sing and dance again with his inimitable performances:

Soon I’ll be up, singing I’m already singing, I’ll be dancing too!.

Finally, Iva Zanicchi wanted to offer hers thanks to all the people who have shown her support and comfort in such a delicate moment in her life. Needless to say, the post in question was much appreciated by her followers who renewed her best wishes for a good recovery.