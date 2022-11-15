As usual, he doesn’t send Iva Zanicchi to tell them. The singer and competitor of Ballando con le stelle was a guest this afternoon on the broadcast of Serena Bortone Today is another day: “I arrived a virgin until I was 26, after that I gave!”. A statement that made the presenter and her stable affections laugh a lot. “I was a virgin at the first Sanremo and she showed up”, added the artist, referring to the 1965 Festival, when she took the Ariston stage with the song “Your most beautiful years”.

Zanicchi’s first time was with Antonio Ansoldi, the man who would later become her husband. “The first time was horrendous, I said to myself ‘If so, better remain a virgin until 80!’. He, who later became my first husband, had too much enthusiasm, let’s say… Then somehow we made up for it”. The two remained together from 1967 to 1985 and had a daughter, Michela. Since 1986 Iva has been linked to Fausto Pinna.