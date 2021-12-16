Home » Tv ” Iva Zanicchi destroys Baglioni

The fantastic Iva Zanicchi recently gave an interview to the weekly Oggi to which she revealed her thoughts on Baglioni’s new program. The singer did not spare herself at all, harshly attacking her colleague. But what did he say?

Claudio Baglioni recently led the program “What Uà” on Channel 5. The singer’s show unfortunately recorded some very low ratings. According to the numbers, the transmission of Baglioni it was a real one flop; in fact it was literally voiced by Milly Carlucci’s program.

Iva Zanicchi commented on i results obtained from his colleague without sparing himself; in fact in the past few hours L’Aquila di Ligonchio has launched gods harsh attacks against Baglioni.

But let’s find out in detail what the singer said about it.

Iva Zanicchi hard against Baglioni

In the last few hours Iva Zanicchi gave an interview to the weekly Oggi, in which he commented on the results obtained with his one-woman show, without sparing one poisonous dig towards his colleague.

In particular speaking of the not brilliant results of her show Zanicchi said:

“My show flop? So what is Baglioni supposed to say, which is airing on the same network? Should commit suicide? And did you see what cast he has? There is the whole world. With those names, on paper, he could make havoc. In comparison, I received 4 friends at home. But I’m happy because the show got very high ratings. Baglioni has a unique repertoire but it is a cold program, far from the people “.

The singer did not spare herself and literally has Baglioni destroyed; actually, however, the singer had a particularly important cast which, however, was not able to make the most of.

In fact, guests of the caliber of Renato Zero, Marco Mengoni, Alessandra Amoroso, Serena Autieri, Tommaso Paradiso And Fiorello.

And do you agree with Iva Zanicchi or do you think the singer was too tough?