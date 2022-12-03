One of the most iconic moments of this edition of Dancing with the stars was certainly the one that saw Iva Zanicchi protagonist in yesterday’s second semifinal. The singer danced with a special partner in the first part of the episode, namely a life-size puppet in the likeness of Samuel Peron. This is the fake “cousin” of the dancer, Lino Samuelino.

A nice joke for Ligonchio’s Eagle who performed barefoot and with the puppet tied to her: “No, please, I get excited”, said the contestant, amused. “Look, it’s limp, completely limp. He prevented me from dancing discreetly ”, added Iva at the end of the performance. “You rode well, you did everything at the right pace”, was Carolyn Smith’s judgement. The singer did not spare a jab at Selvaggia Lucarelli. Speaking of the puppet in the likeness of Peron, she told the journalist: “Take him to bed, maybe it works well”. Finally, Iva took her leave with another joke from hers, also in this case little appreciated by Selvaggia.