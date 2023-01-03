The singer also revealed some ins and outs about her future career: here are all the details

VAT Zanicchi he is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talked about characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Former contestant of dancing with the Stars revealed why he told jokes on the show.

In an interview with the weekly ‘Nuovo’, Iva Zanicchi retraced her experience as dancer to dancing with the Stars and he also made some revelations about his future work. The singer was satisfied with the path and the results obtained in the program Milly Carlucci much to declare:

My budget a Dancing with the Stars it’s more than positive, beyond the various controversies that I think leave the time they find, I had a lot of fun. I received a response from the public that perhaps I had never had. People stop me on the street not only to compliment me, but also to ask me about my jokes. In addition to people of a certain age, I have also conquered the very young audience who see me as a rock grandmother. And that makes me enormous pleasure.

And, continuing, the Italian artist added:

I’d like people, after seeing me on Dancing with the Stars, to say to me: ‘Well, but VAT manages to do a bit of everything eh’, it would have been much easier to limit myself to choreography and that’s it. But it wouldn’t have been me.

Finally, concluding, VAT Zanicchi he has declared:

I have to give all of myself to the public and that’s why I also enjoyed interacting with the jury and telling my jokes. My goal was also to elicit a smile.

Regarding the topic of jokesit must be said that the singer has often found herself at the center of numerous criticisms, such as those made by judge Selvaggia Lucarelli.